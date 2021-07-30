Classic Ibiza setlist for Blickling Estate revealed
Classic Ibiza will return to the Blickling Estate on Saturday August 7, bringing with it orchestrated versions of 30 classic house tracks.
Performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), the set will also include 12 brand new orchestrations.
Gates will open at 5.30pm, with a 'Sundowner Set' and 'Dance Set' to be performed backed with a laser and light show.
There will also be a number of DJs playing sets filled with club classics.
The event will finish at 10.50pm and set list lanyards will be available to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices, with £1 from each sold going to the charity.
Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward, said: “It’s truly amazing to be returning to the stunning grounds of the Blickling Estate after two years away.
"We’ve spent the time delving through house music’s rich archive and can’t wait to share these iconic tracks, reinvented by USO’s Stephen Hussey, with our incredible Norfolk audience.
"It promises to be a night to remember."
The sets are:
Sundowner Set
Belfast (Orbital), Are You With Me (Lost Frequencies), Praise You (Fat Boy Slim), Killer (Adamski, Seal), Feels So Good (Sonique), Another Chance (Roger Sanchez), One & One (Robert Miles), Children/9PM (Till I Come) (Robert Miles/ATB), Barber’s Adagio For Strings (William Orbit, Ferry Corsten), For An Angel (Paul van Dyke), Better Off Alone (Alice DJ), Something Good (Utah Saints), Sunchyme (Dario G)
Dance Set
3 AM Eternal (The KLF), Right Here, Right Now (Fat Boy Slim), Lola’s Theme (The Shapeshifters), Easy/Superstylin’ (Groove Armada), Ride on Time (Black Box), You Got The Love (The Source ft. Candi Staton), Sweet Harmony (Liquid), Everybody’s Free (Rozalla), When Love Takes Over (David Guetta ft. Kelly Rowland), Giant (Calvin Harris ft. Rag ‘n’ Bone Man), Firestarter (The Prodigy), ResuRection (PPK), Seven Days And One Week (B.B.E.), Café Del Mar (Energy 52), Encore Une Fois (Sash!), Where Love Lives (Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles, David Morales), I See You Baby (Groove Armada), Professional Widow (Tori Amos, Armand Van Helden), Infinity 2008 (Guru Josh Project), Saltwater (Chicane), Castles in the Sky (Ian van Dahl), Levels (Avicii), Set You Free (N-Trance)