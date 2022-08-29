News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Line-up revealed as tickets go on sale for Classic Ibiza 2023

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:00 PM August 29, 2022
Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate

Classic Ibiza at the Blickling Estate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The sounds of the White Isle will return to the Blickling Estate next summer, with tickets now on sale for Classic Ibiza 2023.

The touring event, organised by Revival Productions, will be back at the National Trust-run estate, near Aylsham, on Saturday, August 5.

It will once again be headlined by the Urban Soul Orchestra and they will be reunited with DJ Goldierocks, DJ Jose Luis and a line-up of globally renowned vocalists for more than five hours of Balearic-infused sounds.

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Lisa Ward, promoter, said: "What I can say at this stage is that you can definitely expect a host of new tracks, more additions to the musical programme and some visually stunning effects."

You can also bring your own food and drink, chairs and tables to the event.

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Tickets are on sale on the Classic Ibiza website and cost £48 for over 18s, £24 for children (5-17) and under 5s are free. 

Days Out Guide
Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE

Food and Drink

5 critically-acclaimed restaurants to visit in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Jeyalingham Balasingham

‘Scared and degraded’ - Teenager’s trauma after sex attack in shop

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Common Gate Cottage, an eco home in Guist, is on the market for £995,000

Couple put four-bed 'eco home' with amazing views up for sale for £995k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Aldiss Park in Fakenham has been closed due to 'possible contamination' 

Park closed due to 'possible contamination' after travellers depart

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon