Line-up revealed as tickets go on sale for Classic Ibiza 2023

The sounds of the White Isle will return to the Blickling Estate next summer, with tickets now on sale for Classic Ibiza 2023.

The touring event, organised by Revival Productions, will be back at the National Trust-run estate, near Aylsham, on Saturday, August 5.

It will once again be headlined by the Urban Soul Orchestra and they will be reunited with DJ Goldierocks, DJ Jose Luis and a line-up of globally renowned vocalists for more than five hours of Balearic-infused sounds.

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Lisa Ward, promoter, said: "What I can say at this stage is that you can definitely expect a host of new tracks, more additions to the musical programme and some visually stunning effects."

You can also bring your own food and drink, chairs and tables to the event.

Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Tickets are on sale on the Classic Ibiza website and cost £48 for over 18s, £24 for children (5-17) and under 5s are free.