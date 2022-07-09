News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Free classic car show coming to heritage railway this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:47 PM July 9, 2022
The Mid-Norfolk Railway will host a free admission classic car show at Dereham Station. 

Take a step back in time at a Norfolk heritage railway this summer as it holds a classic car show and vintage fair. 

The Vintage Car and Fair Day will take place on Sunday, July 17 from 10am to 4pm at Dereham Station along the Mid-Norfolk Railway. 

Visitors can expect to see cars dating pre-1970s, with makes including MG, Morris, Vauxhall, Triumph, Ford, Mini, Chrysler and Riley.

A vintage fair will also take place inside a marquee with £1 entry and there will be a mix of stalls with items from the 1940s onwards, including memorabilia, clothing, books and music.

A classic car show is coming to Dereham Station. 

James Oakley, from the Mid Norfolk Railway, said: “This will be a wonderful day of motoring history from the last 100 years.

The free show is one of mid-Norfolk's popular events, attracting hundreds of enthusiasts to the town. 

"The trains will be running on the day, making this the perfect family day out."

See the train timetables and enter your classic car on the Mid-Norfolk Railway website. 

