5 classic car shows you can visit in Norfolk this year

Whether you are a petrolhead or just fancy a day out with a difference, here are some of the best classic car shows running in Norfolk in 2022.

1. Old Buckenham Airshow

Where: Old Buckenham Airfield, Abbey Road, Old Buckenham, NR17 1PU

When: July 30-31, 10am-5pm

Price: Day tickets - adults: £32.50, children (12-16): £16.25, children under-12 free (booking still required), oldbuckenhamairshow.com

This hugely popular event showcases the greatest aircraft of the last eight decades, but there is also lots to do on the ground.

This includes a classic car show and in 2022 there will be a new dedicated area, which will also feature some modern supercars from the likes of Aston Martin.

2. Big Italian Car and Bike Show

Where: The Ox and Plough, The Green, Old Buckenham, NR17 1RN

When: July 17, 12pm-5pm

Price: Free

The pub is bringing back its Big Italian Car and Bike show with classic and vintage vehicles welcome.

Previous events have included food stalls and a raffle, with some great ales to enjoy too.

3. Mid Summer Mega Meet

Where: Joyland American Family Diner, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2DL

When: June 19, 10am-6pm

Price: £5 for each show vehicle towards a chosen charity

The East Coast Pirates Car Club is back this summer and there will be a large selection of classic cars, hot rods and customs.

There will also be live bands throughout the day and a barbecue.

On September 4 from 9am to 6pm it is also hosting its 16th birthday bash there.

4. Caister Carnival Day

Where: Caister Playing Field, Allendale Road, Caister-on-Sea, NR30 5HT

When: June 26, 9am-5pm

Price: Free

The East Coast Pirates Car Club has also been invited to attend Caister Carnival this summer.

Follow the ‘Caister Community Carnival and field day’ Facebook page for updates on the event.

It will include food and drink, stalls and entertainment that all the family can enjoy.

5. Broads Motor Mania

Where: Sutton Staithe Hotel, Staithe Road, Sutton, NR12 9QS

When: July 30, 10am-4pm

Price: TBC

The organisers are currently looking for owners of classic cars, hot rods, vintage cars and motorbikes, trucks, military vehicles and speedboats to attend.

They are also planning to have trade stands, live music, inflatables, owls and a funfair.

It will fundraise for Jessica’s Wish which buys Cuddle Cots for stillborn babies - follow the 'Jessica’s Wish' Facebook page for updates and to contact about your vehicles.