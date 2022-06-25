Classic car show back this weekend with over 700 vehicles
- Credit: supplied
A south Norfolk classic car show is back after two years away.
The Norwich Classic Vehicle Club Annual Show is taking place this weekend at Strumpshaw Steam Museum.
There will be more than 700 classic vehicles on display of all types and ages.
There will also be an autojumble, crafts, children's activities, live music and the steam museum to explore (included in ticket).
A range of food and drink outlets will be on-site.
Over the weekend, the club is offering reduced membership of £10 for the rest of the year.
The NCVC show is on at Strumpshaw Steam Museum from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, June 26.
Tickets for adults are £7, children under 12 go free and family tickets are £15.
The club is raising money for Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.