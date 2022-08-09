News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Classic and Supercar Show with free entry coming to country park

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:08 PM August 9, 2022
Cars ready at the Lotus factory at Hethel.

Lotus features in the qualifying list for the Classic and Supercar Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Petrolheads are in for a high octane day out as the Classic and Supercar Show is coming to Norfolk. 

The event will take place on Saturday, September 3 from 11am until 4pm at Old Buckenham Country Park, near Attleborough. 

The event is partnered with the Norfolk and Suffolk Super Car Owners Club and there will be hundreds of vehicles to see. 

While there is free entry for the public and exhibitors, donations are encouraged for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Ben Devlin opened Old Buckenham Country Park in 2019. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Those exhibiting need to register online and the classic cars must pre-date 2001.

There is a list of the qualifying supercars, which includes all Lamborghini and McLaren models.

There will also be food trucks, a bar and music to keep car fans of all ages entertained. 

The country park was opened by Ben Devlin on 2019 and it also offers camping and glamping. 

Visit ticketsource.co.uk/RubyThehealey if you are planning to exhibit.

