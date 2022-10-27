Sunday market returning for two Christmas editions with 65 stalls

The Holt Sunday Market is returning with two Christmas editions in November and December. - Credit: Chris Taylor

The Holt Sunday Market takes place on the first weekend of each month and it is set to get a festive makeover.

The Christmas editions will be on November 6 and December 4 from 10am until 3pm, with around 65 stalls at each event.

They are all local gift, plant, food or drink businesses and will be spread across the Market Place and Star Plain.

The Holt Sunday Market from above. - Credit: Chris Taylor

The makers will have special festive products for sale alongside their usual wares.

The December market will be against the backdrop of the Christmas lights switch-on, with a Santa's grotto at Bakers and Larners from 3pm.

There will then be live entertainment on the High Street from 5pm, followed by the panto horse race at 5.45pm and Santa's parade at 6.30pm.

The Holt Sunday Market features a whole host of local businesses. - Credit: Chris Taylor

The switch-on is scheduled for 7pm, which will be accompanied by fireworks and followed by a performance from party band The Walks.

Pre-book parking on the Love Holt website.