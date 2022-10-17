Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings

The Christmas Shed is making a comeback to The Goat Shed in Honingham. - Credit: Fielding Cottage

An award-winning Norfolk farm shop is bringing back its 'Christmas Shed' by popular demand for the festive season.

The unique shopping experience will open in the neighbouring barn to The Goat Shed in Honingham.

It will be open daily from October 21 until Christmas Eve with free entry and parking.

It will be packed with beautiful gifts and goodies from producers across Norfolk and beyond, with the chance to build your own hampers too.

Pick up unique gifts from the Christmas Shed. - Credit: Archant

Then in the build up to Christmas there will be local supplier product tastings, carol singers, bell ringers and letters to Santa for children.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be available too as the weather gets colder.

The Goat Shed Kitchen is offering its Christmas menu from November 4, which can be enjoyed in its alpine-style, cosy marquee.

The tables also look out onto the resident goats at the farm and there is plenty of indoor seating too.