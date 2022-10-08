News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge Christmas Market and North Norfolk Pole planned for nature reserve

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:15 AM October 8, 2022
A huge Christmas market with 65 stalls is coming to Pensthorpe. 

A huge Christmas market with 65 stalls is coming to Pensthorpe. - Credit: Steve Adams

A Norfolk nature reserve will be sprinkled with festive magic later this year with two major Christmas events planned.

Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, is bringing back its popular Christmas market on Sunday, November 27 from 10am until 4pm.

There will be 65 stall holders and this will include food and drink suppliers and artists and crafters.

The Fakenham Town Band and Santa will also keep visitors entertained.

Pensthorpe's popular Christmas market is returning for 2022. 

Pensthorpe's popular Christmas market is returning for 2022. - Credit: Steve Adams

The festive fun continues from Saturday, December 17 until Friday, December 23 with the North Norfolk Pole Santa's grotto, with slots from 1pm to 4pm on weekends and 11am to 4pm on weekdays. 

Christmas market entry tickets cost £2 for adults (under 16s and season ticket holders free) and the grotto is £7.95 per child, including a nature-themed gift, with admission for one adult included and you can book online now. 

For both, visitors will need a separate ticket to visit the nature reserve.

Christmas
Fakenham News

