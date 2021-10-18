Christmas Lights Walk with toasted marshmallows coming to garden

Published: 10:19 AM October 18, 2021

The Christmas Lights Walk will take place at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden in South Walsham. - Credit: Supplied

Get into the festive spirit under twinkling trees at the Christmas Lights Walk taking place at a Norfolk garden.

The event will run from Saturday, November 27 until Thursday, December 23 from 4pm until 8pm at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden in South Walsham.

From the sensory garden to crocodile walk, visitors will be able to follow a lights trail with plenty of great spots for photos along the way.

The Christmas Lights Walk runs from November 27 until December 23. - Credit: Supplied

There are timed entry slots but guests can stay until it closes when they get there.

They can finish with a warm cup of hot chocolate or a mulled wine in the picnic area, with the chance to toast marshmallows in the fire pit too, with parental assistance required.

Dogs go free and torches are permitted, with last entry at 7pm.

The trees will be illuminated at the Christmas Lights Walk. - Credit: Supplied

There will also be Christmas wreath workshops taking place in the garden in November and December.

To book for both visit fairhavengarden.merlintickets.co.uk/collections/Events