Christmas Lights Walk returning with toasted marshmallows and mulled wine

The Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden Christmas Lights Walk is returning. - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Experience twinkling trees and a tunnel of light as the Christmas Lights Walk returns to a Norfolk garden.

The festive event is running from Saturday, November 26 until Sunday, December 18 at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden in South Walsham.

It will run from Thursday to Sunday each week from 4pm until 8pm and is around a 15-minute stroll, with a mixture of lights through the gardens.

Fairhaven is a magical place to visit over the festive season. - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

This includes fairy lights, reindeers, snowflakes and stars, with a tunnel of light through the woods too.

Visitors can go around as many times as they like and as long as it is dry it will be wheelchair and pushchair accessible, with dogs allowed on short leads.

Hot drinks, including mulled wine, will be sold from the tearoom window alongside seasonal favourites such as mince pies and marshmallows on sticks ready to be toasted at the fire pit.

You will also be able to toast marshmallows at the fire pit. - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 1 at 9am and cost £4 for adults and £2 for children, with under 4s free (booking still required) on the Fairhaven website.