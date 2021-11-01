7 Christmas lights switch-ons happening in Norfolk in 2021

The Holt Christmas lights switch-on is one of the best happening in Norfolk in 2021. - Credit: Archant

As the countdown to December 25 begins, there are Christmas lights switch-ons planned across Norfolk which are free to attend.

1. Cromer

Where: Cromer Parish Church, Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9HH

When: December 4, 5.45pm

The Cromer lights will be turned on at the start of December and there will be stalls inside the church and a Christmas market too.

If you would like to book a stall then contact clerk@cromer-tc.gov.uk for a booking form.

There will also be a Christmas Tree Festival in the church from November 29 and on the day of the switch-on a Busker Trail will run throughout the day - for details of how to get involved visit the 'Cromer Christmas Festival' Facebook page.

2. Swaffham

Where: Swaffham Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AB

When: December 5, 5pm

Swaffham Town Council is running a whole host of events across the weekend of December 4 and 5 to complement the lights switch-on.

The festivities will take place from 8am to 10pm on Saturday and 12pm to 6pm on Sunday and activities include a mobile ice skating rink, Christmas market and entertainment from Little Mix tribute act LMX at the Buttercross.

3. Attleborough

Where: Queen's Square, Attleborough, NR17 2AF

When: November 28, 4pm

There will be a carnival to celebrate the lights going on from 1pm, with the main event at 4pm.

You can also buy a £1 raffle ticket to win the chance to turn on the lights, with more details on the 'Attleborough Christmas Lights' Facebook page.

4. Gorleston

Where: Priory Gardens, Priory Street, Gorleston, NR31 6NG

When: November 28, 5pm

Christmas in the Parks is running in Priory Gardens, with activities going on from 10am to 4pm from November 26 to 28.

There will be a festive craft market, food and drink, live entertainment, children's rides and Santa's post office with elves.

The lights switch-on will take place in the High Street and will be accompanied by fireworks.

Christmas in the Parks is also taking place at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth from November 26 to December 5 (except November 29 and 30).

5. Diss

Where: Diss Market Place, Diss, IP22 4AB

When: November 27, 5.15pm

Join in the festivities from 12pm to 6pm, with stalls, face painting, a funfair and Father Christmas will be in his grotto.

There will also be entertainment from Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley, alongside live music and the chance to meet the panto cast of Snow White, which runs at the Diss Corn Hall this Christmas.

6. Aylsham

Where: Market Place, Aylsham, NR11 6EH

When: November 26, 6.30pm

The Christmas light switch-on is taking place at the end of November, with the stalls open from 5pm.

There will also be live entertainment, a Santa's Grotto and a Christmas Tree Festival in St Michael's Church, with local shops open late too.

7. Holt

Where: High Street, Holt, NR25 6BH

When: November 19, 7pm

There is lots to look forward to at this year's event, with entertainment from 5.30pm and the Panto Horse Race down the High Street at 6.15pm.

A parade will take place at 6.30pm, with the main switch-on and fireworks at 7pm, followed by live music from The Walks band until 9pm.

Visit the 'Holt Lights' Facebook page to pre-book parking.