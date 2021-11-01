News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 Christmas lights switch-ons happening in Norfolk in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:38 PM November 1, 2021
Holt Christmas lights switch on 2017.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Holt Christmas lights switch-on is one of the best happening in Norfolk in 2021. - Credit: Archant

As the countdown to December 25 begins, there are Christmas lights switch-ons planned across Norfolk which are free to attend.  

Families watching the entertainment at Cromer's switch-on eventPhoto: KAREN BETHELL

Families watching the entertainment at Cromer's switch-on eventPhoto: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

1. Cromer

Where: Cromer Parish Church, Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9HH

When: December 4, 5.45pm

The Cromer lights will be turned on at the start of December and there will be stalls inside the church and a Christmas market too. 

If you would like to book a stall then contact clerk@cromer-tc.gov.uk for a booking form.

There will also be a Christmas Tree Festival in the church from November 29 and on the day of the switch-on a Busker Trail will run throughout the day - for details of how to get involved visit the 'Cromer Christmas Festival' Facebook page. 

The switching on of the Swaffham Christmas lights. Picture: Ian Burt

The switching on of the Swaffham Christmas lights. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

2. Swaffham 

Where: Swaffham Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AB

When: December 5, 5pm 

Swaffham Town Council is running a whole host of events across the weekend of December 4 and 5 to complement the lights switch-on.

The festivities will take place from 8am to 10pm on Saturday and 12pm to 6pm on Sunday and activities include a mobile ice skating rink, Christmas market and entertainment from Little Mix tribute act LMX at the Buttercross.

Attleborough's Christmas lights at a previous switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Attleborough's Christmas lights at a previous switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

3. Attleborough

Where: Queen's Square, Attleborough, NR17 2AF

When: November 28, 4pm

There will be a carnival to celebrate the lights going on from 1pm, with the main event at 4pm.

You can also buy a £1 raffle ticket to win the chance to turn on the lights, with more details on the 'Attleborough Christmas Lights' Facebook page. 

Gorleston Christmas Lights switch on.November 2013.Picture: James Bass

Gorleston Christmas Lights switch on.November 2013.Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

4. Gorleston 

Where: Priory Gardens, Priory Street, Gorleston, NR31 6NG

When: November 28, 5pm

Christmas in the Parks is running in Priory Gardens, with activities going on from 10am to 4pm from November 26 to 28.

There will be a festive craft market, food and drink, live entertainment, children's rides and Santa's post office with elves.

The lights switch-on will take place in the High Street and will be accompanied by fireworks.

Christmas in the Parks is also taking place at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth from November 26 to December 5 (except November 29 and 30). 

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: Archant

The Diss Christmas Lights Switch-On. - Credit: Archant

5. Diss

Where: Diss Market Place, Diss, IP22 4AB 

When: November 27, 5.15pm

Join in the festivities from 12pm to 6pm, with stalls, face painting, a funfair and Father Christmas will be in his grotto.

There will also be entertainment from Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley, alongside live music and the chance to meet the panto cast of Snow White, which runs at the Diss Corn Hall this Christmas. 

Aylsham Christmas lights are admired by visitors during a previous year - but the organising committ

The Aylsham Christmas lights will be switched on in November. - Credit: Archant

6. Aylsham 

Where: Market Place, Aylsham, NR11 6EH

When: November 26, 6.30pm 

The Christmas light switch-on is taking place at the end of November, with the stalls open from 5pm.

There will also be live entertainment, a Santa's Grotto and a Christmas Tree Festival in St Michael's Church, with local shops open late too. 

Holt Christmas Light Switch on 2016 kicks off with a pantomime horse race and finishes with a firewo

The Panto Horse Race at the Holt Christmas Lights. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

7. Holt 

Where: High Street, Holt, NR25 6BH 

When: November 19, 7pm

There is lots to look forward to at this year's event, with entertainment from 5.30pm and the Panto Horse Race down the High Street at 6.15pm. 

A parade will take place at 6.30pm, with the main switch-on and fireworks at 7pm, followed by live music from The Walks band until 9pm. 

Visit the 'Holt Lights' Facebook page to pre-book parking. 

Christmas
Norfolk

