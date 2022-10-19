Video
7 Christmas light switch-ons running in Norfolk in 2022
From Norwich with its Tunnel of Light to fireworks in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, here are some of the biggest Christmas light switch-ons running in Norfolk in 2022.
1. Norwich
Where: Norwich City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH
When: Thursday, November 17, from 6pm
While the Big Boom fireworks display and Spooky City Halloween event are not going ahead, locals still have the Christmas lights switch-on to look forward to.
It will also include the dazzling Tunnel of Light on Hay Hill with the famous face turning on the lights to be confirmed, which has previously included Ed Balls and footballer Todd Cantwell.
The event is returning after three years due to the pandemic and will feature an appearance from Father Christmas, live entertainment and a light show on City Hall.
2. Great Yarmouth
Where: Market Place, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2AX
When: Friday, December 2, 7pm
Ahead of the switch-on at 7pm, which will be marked with a fireworks display set off from the roof of Market Gates Shopping Centre, there will be festive entertainment on a stage erected in the south market square, near Boots and Lloyds Bank.
It will be hosted by local presenters Tim Lindon and Paul Carter and the town centre shops will stay open until 8pm.
From Friday to Sunday (December 2 to 4) there are also two Christmas markets running, one in the Minster Church and the other at Brewery Plain Car Park, from 10am to 8pm Friday, 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
3. Thetford
Where: Market Place, Kings Street, Thetford, IP24 2AL
When: Friday December 2, 6.15pm
There will be fun for all the family in Thetford and Father Christmas will be appearing at Riverside at 4.30pm.
There will also be pop-up photo opportunities from film scenes across the town, entertainment from The Salvation Army on Kings Square and performances from The Guildhall Choir and Centre Stage School of Dance.
Market stalls will sell Christmas crafts and treats for you to buy too.
4. Gorleston
Where: High Street, Gorleston, NR31 6RP
When: Sunday, November 20, from 5pm
A three-day Christmas market is running in Priory Gardens from 10am to 4pm from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20.
There will be decorated wooden chalets filled with festive treats, including food and drinks, arts, crafts and gifts.
This will culminate with the lights switch-on along the High Street on Sunday evening, with more stalls and a fireworks display too.
5. Diss
Where: Market Place, Diss, IP22 4AA
When: Saturday, December 3, 5pm-5.15pm
The fun begins at midday at Diss Market Place to celebrate the start of the countdown to Christmas with stalls to visit.
Then the entertainment will be ramped up from 3pm with a fun fair at Mere's Mouth, a Santa's Grotto at United Reformed Church and a whole host of other festive activities.
There will also be live music all afternoon, a performance from Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley and the chance to meet the panto cast of Sleeping Beauty.
6. Cromer
Where: Cromer Church, Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9HH
When: Saturday, December 3, 5.45pm
The Cromer Christmas lights switch-on is one of the biggest in Norfolk and you can also combine with a trip to the beach and walk along the pier.
There will also be a Christmas market on the day and a whole host of festive activities taking place over the weekend, with more details to be confirmed on the Cromer Christmas Festival Facebook page.
7. King's Lynn
Where: Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JJ
When: Sunday, November 27, 5pm
Head to west Norfolk for a Christmas lights switch-on extravaganza this November.
While the full programme won't be announced for a few more weeks it will include entertainment, live music and activities for children.