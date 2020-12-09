7 Christmas events running in Norfolk this weekend

Published: 1:06 PM December 9, 2020

The Christmas Spectacular starts at the Hippodrome Circus on Saturday and is one of the great festive events you can visit this weekend Picture: Contributed by Hippodrome Circus - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

From Christmas markets to meeting Santa, these are just some of the brilliant festive events running in Norfolk this weekend.

Christmas Food, Drink and Gift Market Picture: Contributed by Holkham - Credit: Archant

1. What: Food, Drink and Gift Market

Where: Holkham Hall & Estate, NR23 1AB

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until December 20, 10am-4pm

Cost: £1, which goes to local day care centre Heritage House, book a slot at holkham.co.uk, parking £4 per car

Pick up some local goodies to give to your loved ones this Christmas when a festive market runs in the Lady Elizabeth Wing every weekend until December 20.

You can see the full line-up for December 12 and 13 on the Holkham website and it includes Panther Brewery, Norfolk Raider Cider and Stokes Sauces, with masks required when walking around.

There will also be food trucks in the courtyard, including the Duck Truck and Truckle Cheese Co, and you can pick up a locally-grown Christmas tree while you're at the estate too.

A Festive Art Fair is running at West Acre Gallery this weekend Picture: Contributed by West Acre Gallery - Credit: West Acre Gallery

2. What: Festive Art Fair

Where: West Acre Gallery at Abbey Farm, River Road, West Acre, PE32 1UA

When: December 12 to 13, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free, for more information visit westacregallery.co.uk

The venue is holding its second annual Festive Art Fair this weekend, which has been adapted for social distancing, and it will be held both indoors and outdoors with a backdrop of 12th century priory ruins.

On offer will be affordable and quality art, homewares, cards and handmade gifts, created by local independent artists, designers and makers.

There will also be pop-up cafe with hot and cold drinks and baked goods.

3. What: Christmas Spectacular

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: December 12 to January 10, various times

Cost: Adults £21-£26, aged 60+ £18-£23, children £13 to £16 (0-14 years), babies on laps free, call 01493 738877 and see full details at hippodromecircus.co.uk

The Christmas Spectacular features world-class circus acts, swimmers, acrobats, aerialists, stunning effects and the heart-stopping Wheel of Death.

The show is hosted by Hippodrome favourite and BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Jack Jay, who also directs the show, and he will be joined by local comedian and Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley for a second year.

Audience members will need to wear masks and household groups will be spaced out - if you have already booked with those outside your household then contact the box office.

Bressingham Steam Museum has received a grant of almost £200,000 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

4. What: Christmas at Bressingham

When: December 12, 13 and 19 to 24, times vary depending on the day

Where: Bressingham Steam and Gardens, Low Road, Diss, IP22 2AA

Cost: Advance: adults £12.50, children (3-12) £15.50, under-three requiring present £8 or £1 no present, carers £7.70, £1 extra for all on gate if any available, bressingham.co.uk

Christmas has arrived at Bressingham Steam and Gardens and your little ones will be able to take a train ride, go on The Gallopers and meet Santa.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, children will be able to speak and see Santa and get a present, but they won't be able to enter the grotto and sit with him.

There are time slots for visiting the grotto, which can be selected when booking tickets, and there will be decorations across the site, including the Dad's Army Exhibition.

The Creake Abbey Christmas Gift Fair is going ahead this December. - Credit: Diana Scott

5. What: Creake Abbey Christmas Gift Fair

Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake. Fakenham, NR21 9LF

When: December 12, 10am to 3pm

Cost: Free

Support local businesses and do your Christmas shopping at this Covid-safe market, with more than 50 food and gift stalls and everything from candles to chutneys on offer.

You can see the full list of stallholders on the Creake Abbey website and it includes The Norfolk Spirit Company, Jelly Cottage Plants and Lyn Sandford Pottery and the Creake Abbey Food Hall will also be packed with festive treats.

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

6. What: Norwich Market Nights

Where: Norwich Market, NR2 1ND

When: Thursdays to Saturdays until December 24, this weekend the market closes at 9pm on those days (most stalls shut at 8pm)

Cost: Free

Norwich Market Nights is back for its second weekend and you can pick up some Christmas presents and eat tasty street food.

The stalls involved include Bun Box, Sir Toby's Beers, Taxi Vintage Clothing, Cuppie Hut and Lucy's Fish and Chips.

There will also be tables for groups of up to six available to book, with limited walk-in availability, and customers drinking alcohol will need to order food too. Reservation information will be released shortly on the Norwich Market Facebook page.

North Norfolk Arts and Crafts Winter Magic returns this weekend- pictured is a hare by printmaker Sue Welfare - Credit: Archant

7. What: North Norfolk Arts and Crafts Winter Magic

Where: Back to the Garden, Letheringsett, NR25 7JJ

When: December 12 to 13, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Support the finest artists and makers of Norfolk in a magical setting, with knitwear, jewellery, ceramics, prints, handmade journals and much more.

The event will take place outdoors and Back to the Garden farm shop and restaurant will provide hot drinks and hearty meals.



