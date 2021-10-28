Seven adventure parks to explore with your children

Published: 4:08 PM October 28, 2021

What could be better when the school holidays are in than for children to discover a new adventure park?

Norfolk and Waveney is filled to the brim with exciting attractions from petting animals to woodland adventures, so here's a list of just some of the area's best.

Bewilderwood

Visitors enjoy the attractions at BeWILDerwood. - Credit: Archant

Where? Horning Rd, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8JW

Cost: Under 92cm free, between 92cm and 105cm £17.50, over 105cm £19.50, over 65s £12.50

This park features everything from storytelling and den building to an enchanted boat ride situated in a forest in Hoveton.

Bewilderwood is open from 10am to 5pm from Thursday to Sunday.

Pettitts Animal Adventure Park

Owner, Michael Abbott, and park manager, Sue McElroy, on the caterpillar ride at Pettitts Animal Adventure park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Where? Church Rd, Reedham, Norwich NR13 3UA

Cost: Adult £16.50, child 2 to 15 years old, under-2s free, seniors £14.50

This adventure park combines a zoo and theme park giving visitors the opportunity to come up close and personal with exotic animals such as the California King Snake, African Grey Parrot and Snowy Owl, as well as a whole host of thrilling rides.

It currently has a large pumpkin patch with each paying child invited to pick one for free.

Pettitts is open seven days a week from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Pleasure Beach

Great Yarmouth in the middle of the summer holidays. Pleasure Beach rollercoaster. Picture: James Bass

Where? South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 3EH

Cost: Standard admission £13.50, under-3s free

This park's log flume, wooden rollercoaster and giant mascot are Norfolk icons, with a wide variety of rides available to suit all ages as well as amusement arcades, cafes and even scenic gardens.

It is open from 12pm from Tuesday to Sunday, closing at 4pm on Tuesdays and 8pm on all other days.

Pleasurewood Hills

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft - Credit: James Bass

Where? Leisure Way, Lowestoft NR32 5DZ

Cost: Gold over 90cm £23, silver over 90cm £21, under 90cm free

We've all seen this park's well-known mascot, Woody Bear, on Lowestoft streets, having been in the town since 1983.

The park itself boasts Suffolk's largest rollercoaster Wipeout and the Cannonball Express, the only rollercoaster of its kind in the world.

Pleasurewood Hills opens from 10am to 5pm from Monday to Sunday.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Where? Lenwade, Norwich NR9 5JE

Cost: Adults £18.95, children 90cm and over £18.95, children under 90cm free, seniors (65 and above) £16.95

This 85-acre park offers a Jurassic adventure for all the family, with animatronic dinosaurs and attractions including Dippy's Splash Zone, Dippy's Raceway, a Dinosaur Trail and The Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play Area.

It is open daily from 10am to 5pm and is currently holding its annual Halloween event, PrimEvil.

Watatunga

The entrance to Watatunga in King's Lynn. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Where? Watlington Rd, King's Lynn PE33 0RG

Cost: £60 for four people, £90 for six people, £45 for a wheelchair accessible tour

A park with a difference, Watatunga, preserving some of the world's last populations of endangered deer and antelope, situated in 170 acres of Norfolk wetland.

Visitors can tour the park in golf buggies taking in a stunning array of wildlife including ducks and the majestic Great Bustard.

All visits must be booked at: https://www.watatunga.co.uk/

Hursty's Family Fun Park

Where? Great Yarmouth Road, Hemsby NR29 4NL

Cost: Adults £7, children £10, under-3s free

This outdoor amusement park features a giant corn maze, pumpkin patch and tractor rides, along with offering the chance for youngers to meet and interact with lambs and ewes.

The park opens from 10am to 4pm every day.