News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Your dog can meet Santa Paws this Christmas in grottos for dogs

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:53 PM October 28, 2021   
Santa Paws grottos for dogs are running at garden centres in Norfolk and Waveney this Christmas. 

Santa Paws grottos for dogs are running at garden centres in Norfolk and Waveney this Christmas. - Credit: PA

Santa Paws is coming to a town near you this Christmas with grottos for dogs planned in Norfolk and Waveney.

Branches of Cherry Lane Garden Centres are making sure your four-legged-friend doesn't miss out on the festivities.

The grotto for dogs will be running at Cherry Lane Fritton (South View), Pulham Market and just across the border in Suffolk at Carlton Colville (Early Dawn) on selected dates in December.

The doggy grotto experience costs £4.99 and your pooch will receive some festive fuss from Father Christmas as well as a special present. 

Customers will enter the grotto with their family group or bubble and will be encouraged to use Santa's sanitiser station. 

Other festive events running at Cherry Lane this Christmas include breakfast and tea with Santa, a Santa's grotto for humans and wreath making workshops. 

Book at cherry-lane.co.uk or in person at the garden centre. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
  2. 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
  3. 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
  1. 4 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
  2. 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
  3. 6 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
  4. 7 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
  5. 8 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
  6. 9 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
  7. 10 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones
Christmas
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the homes on Hargham Road, Old Buckenham

Breckland District Council

Work started on four new homes without permission

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hemsby Beach

Man dies after medical emergency on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A flight from Aberdeen bound for Norwich has returned to Aberdeen Airport.

Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen

Sean Galea-Pace

person
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person