Your dog can meet Santa Paws this Christmas in grottos for dogs

Published: 2:53 PM October 28, 2021

Santa Paws grottos for dogs are running at garden centres in Norfolk and Waveney this Christmas. - Credit: PA

Santa Paws is coming to a town near you this Christmas with grottos for dogs planned in Norfolk and Waveney.

Branches of Cherry Lane Garden Centres are making sure your four-legged-friend doesn't miss out on the festivities.

The grotto for dogs will be running at Cherry Lane Fritton (South View), Pulham Market and just across the border in Suffolk at Carlton Colville (Early Dawn) on selected dates in December.

The doggy grotto experience costs £4.99 and your pooch will receive some festive fuss from Father Christmas as well as a special present.

Customers will enter the grotto with their family group or bubble and will be encouraged to use Santa's sanitiser station.

Other festive events running at Cherry Lane this Christmas include breakfast and tea with Santa, a Santa's grotto for humans and wreath making workshops.

Book at cherry-lane.co.uk or in person at the garden centre.