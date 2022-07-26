7 cheap or free events to look forward to in Norfolk in August
From carnivals to a new maize maze, you don't have to spend loads of money to have a great summer day out in Norfolk.
Here are just some of the cheap or free events you can attend in August 2022, with something for all ages.
1. Head Out, Not Home, Norwich
Where: Various locations in Norwich city centre
When: Sundays until September 4, 12.45pm-4.45pm
Price: Free
Delivered by Norwich BID and NORCA & Sistema, enjoy fantastic music and street entertainment in locations across the city centre every Sunday this summer.
From Westlegate to Gentleman's Walk, see the line-up and locations on the Visit Norwich website.
2. GoGoDiscover, Norfolk-wide
Where: Across Norwich city centre and various locations in Norfolk
When: Until September 10
Price: Download trail map in app store for £1.79, donations encouraged
This fun, family trail launched in 2021 to coincide with Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral and it is back bigger and better for 2022.
There are now 55 large T.rex sculptures across Norwich alongside 24 Steppe Mammoths all over Norfolk.
It is all in aid of charity Break, which supports young people in the care system in East Anglia.
3. Sheringham Carnival, Sheringham
Where: Sheringham town centre
When: August 1-7
Price: Most events free, see full programme on the Sheringham Carnival website
From boat races to pirate parties, the Sheringham Carnival offers a week of seaside fun for all the family.
The Carnival Day is Wednesday, August 3, with a day of entertainment followed by the parade from 6.30pm.
4. Barrio Fiesta Filipino Festival, East Tuddenham
Where: Outside East Tuddenham Village Hall, Mattishall Road, East Tuddenham, NR20 3LR
When: August 6, 8am-7pm
Price: £2 entry, under 12s free, £2 parking
PINAS, a Filipino organization in Norwich, is bringing back its Barrio Fiesta for 2022 which is a celebration of its food, music and culture.
Highlights include a fashion show and an open air disco party and you will be able to eat delicious cuisine from the Philippines.
5. Maize Maze at The Pumpkin House, Thursford
Where: The Pumpkin House, Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD
When: Wednesdays from August 3 to September 4, 10am-4pm
Price: Adults: £6, children (4-16): £4, under 4s: free (maximum two free with each paying adult), free parking
The creators of Norfolk's hugely popular Pumpkin House, which offers a unique experience every Halloween, have launched a new summer maize maze for 2022.
There will also be the chance to pick-you-own sunflowers and for youngsters to play in tractor tyre sandpits and haybale towers, with refreshments available at the farm.
6. Norfolk Food Hall Festival at Black Barn Farm, Salhouse
Where: Black Barn Farm, 60 Norwich Road, Salhouse, NR13 6QG
When: August 13, 12pm-5pm
Price: Free entry, free parking
Following the success of its farmers' market launched earlier this year, which runs every second Saturday of the month, a food festival is taking place this summer.
It will feature local food traders, makers and musicians.
7. Cromer Carnival Week
Where: Cromer town centre
When: August 13-19
Price: Free
There is lots to look forward to throughout August for Cromer Carnival, with the main week from August 13 to 19.
On Carnival Day on Wednesday, August 17, there will be medieval jousting, a Viking battle and much more, with a Red Arrows flypast at 12.30pm.
See the full programme for Cromer Carnival on its website.