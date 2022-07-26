7 cheap or free events to look forward to in Norfolk in August

Sheringham Carnival returns this summer and always attracts the crowds. - Credit: Archant

From carnivals to a new maize maze, you don't have to spend loads of money to have a great summer day out in Norfolk.

Here are just some of the cheap or free events you can attend in August 2022, with something for all ages.

Nebula Sun performing at Head Out, Not Home in Norwich. - Credit: Mary Doggett

1. Head Out, Not Home, Norwich

Where: Various locations in Norwich city centre

When: Sundays until September 4, 12.45pm-4.45pm

Price: Free

Delivered by Norwich BID and NORCA & Sistema, enjoy fantastic music and street entertainment in locations across the city centre every Sunday this summer.

From Westlegate to Gentleman's Walk, see the line-up and locations on the Visit Norwich website.

Automotosaurus on St Peters Street in Norwich which is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

2. GoGoDiscover, Norfolk-wide

Where: Across Norwich city centre and various locations in Norfolk

When: Until September 10

Price: Download trail map in app store for £1.79, donations encouraged

This fun, family trail launched in 2021 to coincide with Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral and it is back bigger and better for 2022.

There are now 55 large T.rex sculptures across Norwich alongside 24 Steppe Mammoths all over Norfolk.

It is all in aid of charity Break, which supports young people in the care system in East Anglia.

The Sheringham Carnival duck race will take place on Friday, August 5 on Pirate Day. - Credit: Archant

3. Sheringham Carnival, Sheringham

Where: Sheringham town centre

When: August 1-7

Price: Most events free, see full programme on the Sheringham Carnival website

From boat races to pirate parties, the Sheringham Carnival offers a week of seaside fun for all the family.

The Carnival Day is Wednesday, August 3, with a day of entertainment followed by the parade from 6.30pm.

Filipino festival at East Tuddenham village hall. Pictures: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

4. Barrio Fiesta Filipino Festival, East Tuddenham

Where: Outside East Tuddenham Village Hall, Mattishall Road, East Tuddenham, NR20 3LR

When: August 6, 8am-7pm

Price: £2 entry, under 12s free, £2 parking

PINAS, a Filipino organization in Norwich, is bringing back its Barrio Fiesta for 2022 which is a celebration of its food, music and culture.

Highlights include a fashion show and an open air disco party and you will be able to eat delicious cuisine from the Philippines.

Edward Cushing in the new maize maze at The Pumpkin House. - Credit: Victoria Cushing

5. Maize Maze at The Pumpkin House, Thursford

Where: The Pumpkin House, Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD

When: Wednesdays from August 3 to September 4, 10am-4pm

Price: Adults: £6, children (4-16): £4, under 4s: free (maximum two free with each paying adult), free parking

The creators of Norfolk's hugely popular Pumpkin House, which offers a unique experience every Halloween, have launched a new summer maize maze for 2022.

There will also be the chance to pick-you-own sunflowers and for youngsters to play in tractor tyre sandpits and haybale towers, with refreshments available at the farm.

6. Norfolk Food Hall Festival at Black Barn Farm, Salhouse

Where: Black Barn Farm, 60 Norwich Road, Salhouse, NR13 6QG

When: August 13, 12pm-5pm

Price: Free entry, free parking

Following the success of its farmers' market launched earlier this year, which runs every second Saturday of the month, a food festival is taking place this summer.

It will feature local food traders, makers and musicians.

Cromer Carnival Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

7. Cromer Carnival Week

Where: Cromer town centre

When: August 13-19

Price: Free

There is lots to look forward to throughout August for Cromer Carnival, with the main week from August 13 to 19.

On Carnival Day on Wednesday, August 17, there will be medieval jousting, a Viking battle and much more, with a Red Arrows flypast at 12.30pm.

See the full programme for Cromer Carnival on its website.