7 family days out for under £20 in Norfolk this summer

Published: 9:00 AM July 29, 2021

The Workshop at The Walks and The Gruffalo Spotters Trail are two of the cheap family days out you can enjoy in Norfolk over the summer holidays. - Credit: Half a String/Tom Donald

From outdoor cinema to a Gruffalo trail, here are some cheap things to do in Norfolk over the summer holidays.

The Bazazi Brothers are performing at The Workshop at the Walks. - Credit: Nathan Gallagher

1. What: The Workshop at The Walks

Where: The Walks, London Road, King’s Lynn, PE30 1PE

When: August 5-7, various times

Cost: Free, theworkshop.org.uk

Arts venue The Workshop has teamed up with Creative Arts East to bring live entertainment back to King’s Lynn this August.

Supported by Farnham Maltings’ house theatre, they have put together a free programme of children’s theatre and spoken word performances.

Shows include The Workshop and All-In Productions’ new My First Show: Henny Penny, award-winning visual theatre company Half a String with The Puppet Van – The Lost Colour and The Bazazi Brothers with a comedy juggling adventure unlike any other.

People of all ages will also be able to try some of the theatre classes on offer at The Workshop before the new term.

Movies in the Park takes place in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this August. - Credit: Contributed

2. What: Movies in the Park

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1TN

When: August 5-7

Cost: £13.50 (plus booking fee) with one free child ticket (aged 3-14) for children's films with a paying adult, additional child tickets are £5 and under-threes are free (ticket still required), redcardcomedyclub.com/whats-on

The organisers of popular comedy festival Laugh in the Park are launching new event Movies in the Park this year.

From family comedy to cult classics, people of all ages can enjoy a summer weekend of outdoor cinema in Chapelfield Gardens.

The family favourites being shown include Ratatouille, Up and School of Rock.

Bring your own blanket and chairs and the event also has popcorn, pizza, ice cream and a bar.

Windmill Adventure Golf in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Windmill Adventure Golf

3. What: Windmill Adventure Golf

Where: 9 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3AD

When: During school holidays: daily 11am-5pm, otherwise 11am-5pm weekends

Cost: Adults: £6, children: £5 (13 and under), family ticket: £18 (two adults and two children) - £4 per additional child

This unique 12-hole crazy golf course, located along the seafront, has been built inside the historic Windmill Theatre building.

It features themed settings and a fantastic collection of cinema and theatre memorabilia.

It is open everyday throughout the summer holidays and can be enjoyed come rain or shine.

The Gruffalo Spotters Trail returns to Thetford Forest. - Credit: Tom Donald

4. What: Gruffalo Spotters Trail

Where: High Lodge, Thetford Forest, IP27 0AF

When: Ongoing, daily 9am-7pm (last entry 6pm)

Cost: Free to download Gruffalo Spotter 2 app, parking starts at £2 for up to one hour (card only) and you can also pre-pay at forestryengland.uk/high-lodge

Venture into the deep dark wood this summer as children's book The Gruffalo, written by Julia Donaldson, is brought to life like never before.

The Gruffalo Spotters Trail is running at the High Lodge in Thetford Forest and new augmented reality (AR) app Gruffalo Spotter 2 mixes animated characters with the real world environment.

On the self-led trail, children will able to respond to instructions, which will then trigger the AR characters to magically come to life and interact with them.

A Gruffalo Spotters trail pack will be available to buy on site for £3.50.

RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

5. What: RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve

Where: Low Road, Strumpshaw, NR13 4HS

When: Nature reserve and car park open daily from dawn until dusk/toilets, welcome point and refreshments: 9.30am-5pm daily

Cost: Adults: £4.50, children: £2.50 (under-18), free entry for first child and under-fives

This peaceful nature reserve is located along the River Yare and it is just a short drive from Norwich.

Take a pleasant walk around the reedbeds, woodlands and orchid-rich meadows, with a number of trails to choose from of varying distances.

For children, there are Wildlife Explorer backpacks available for £3 and pond dipping kits for £2.50.

From August 7 until September 5, the Dinosaur Discovery Family Trail is running, with trail packs for £3.50 and children will get a small take home prize.

Only assistance dogs are allowed due to the sensitive wildlife habitats there.

Half Cut Theatre, whose productions have included Twelfth Night (pictured) are bringing a production of Treasure Island to Letheringsett. - Credit: Harry Elletson

6. What: Treasure Island

Where: The Kings Head, Letheringsett, NR25 7AR

When: August 20, 6.30pm, reserve a space for free at halfcuttheatre.co.uk and it is pay what you decide after the performance

Half Cut Theatre is heading to The Kings Head pub with its take on Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Entrusted with the map to Treasure Island by the drunken Billy Bones, Jim is dragged on a journey laced with danger, shocks and pirates at every turn.

The show, which is touring the UK, will take place in the garden and attendees need to bring their own low-back seating.

Artist and curator Sarah Cannell at the 2020 Raveningham Sculpture Trail. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

7. What: Raveningham Sculpture Trail

Where: Raveningham Centre, Beccles Road, Raveningham, NR14 6NU

When: July 31-September 5, timed entry slots from 10am-5pm

Cost: Adults: £6, under-18s: free, pay for one adult to secure time slot and pay for additional adults by contactless payment when there, raveninghamsculpturetrail.com

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail is returning for 2021, with contemporary artworks across three acres of semi-wild meadows, gardens and woodland.

The trail is curated by Sarah Cannell and it is a Creative Odyssey CIC Project, which this year features over 60 artists from across the UK responding to the concept of shelter.

They will also be celebrating the magical natural site at Raveningham, ranging from the tiny fungi in the woods to the beautiful Red Kites and Marsh Harriers above.