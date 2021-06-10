7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Video

Published: 5:03 PM June 10, 2021

The HandleBards' Macbeth is one of the great Norfolk events you can enjoy this weekend. - Credit: Tom Dixon

From an outdoor performance of one of Shakespeare's most famous plays to a street food market, there are plenty of things to do in Norfolk this weekend.

The witches in The HandleBards' Macbeth - Kathryn Perkins, Natalie Simone and Jenny Smith (L-R) - Credit: Tom Dixon

1. What: Macbeth

Where: In outdoor locations across UK

When: In East Anglia until June 23, including Pensthorpe Natural Park on June 12 and North Lodge Park in Cromer on June 13, all shows start at 7pm

Cost: £10 to £18, some venues offering free tickets to under-10s with paying adult (these tickets still need to be booked online), handlebards.com/tickets

The HandleBards is touring the UK with Macbeth this summer, with shows in East Anglia until June 23.

The members of the all-female company pack the Scottish play on their bikes and take it to outdoor venues, making it the most environmentally-friendly Shakespearean theatre company around.

The show, which is suitable for ages eight and above, will be performed on a wooden stage, which travels in an electric van, with socially distanced seating and audiences can expect a bike-powered farcical production.

Junkyard Market outside St Mary's Works in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey

2. What: Junkyard Market

Where: Car park outside St Mary's Works (off Duke Street), Norwich, NR3 1QA

When: Fridays: 5pm to 10pm, Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm, Sundays: 12pm to 7.30pm

Cost: Pre-book a slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk, refundable deposits of £10 to £30 depending on number of people

Popular street food event Junkyard Market returned in April, after sell-out events last summer and at Christmas, and it recently got permission to remain in place for a year.

At the event, there is a mix of local food vendors and those from further afield and all ordering is done on app.

The market also features bars inside shipping containers, with drinks including cocktails and fruity beers from London craft brewer Jubel, and refundable deposits have been introduced this time to prevent no-shows.

Put Your Shorts On! is the first performance to take place at the Sewell Barn Theatre in Norwich since last February, pictured is Aura Guha and Ralph Yarrow. - Credit: Sean Owen/Sewell Barn Theatre

3. What: Put Your Shorts On!

Where: Sewell Barn Theatre, Constitution Hill, Norwich, NR3 4BB

When: Until June 12, 7.30pm and extra 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: £10, £11 with soft drink or £14 with alcoholic drink, ticketsource.co.uk/sewellbarn

This is the first production at the venue since last February and it will showcase local writers and actors in ten short dramas, which were initially developed and rehearsed online.

Each original piece will have up to three actors and will range in style from surreal comedy to poignant soul-searching.

Covid-secure arrangements include online booking only, at-seat refreshments and social distancing between groups.

All Saints Church, Hemblington. - Credit: Contributed

4. What: The Butterflies of Norfolk Talk

Where: All Saints Church, Hemblington, NR13 4EF

When: June 12, 12.30pm

Cost: Free

Local author and naturalist David Bryant will give a free illustrated talk in the church on butterflies as part of Hemblington Nature Watch Week, which ends on June 13.

People are also welcome to come along earlier between 10am and 12pm to help survey and record all the wildlife they see around the churchyard.

For more information visit hemblingtonchurch.org.uk

Laura's Cakes and Cupcakes is taking part in the Watlington Yard Sale. - Credit: Laura's Cakes and Cupcakes Facebook page

5. What: Watlington Yard Sale

Where: Various locations, suggested parking at Watlington Village Hall (Church Road, PE33 0HE)

When: June 13, 9am to 1pm

Cost: £5 to have your place on the map (email tj.b13@hotmail.co.uk), free to visit

Over 50 houses are signed up so far for the Watlington Yard Sale, which is is in aid of the local pre-school and you will be able to pick up maps there on the day (22 Rectory Lane, PE33 0HU).

This includes the home of local business Laura's Cakes and Cupcakes with lots of delicious treats, which you can also pre-order on the Facebook page.

Make sure you are following social distancing rules as you visit the houses.

Gennadiy Ivanov's Transitions exhibition opens this weekend in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

6. What: Transitions Exhibition

Where: Undercroft Gallery, 112-113 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1NE

When: June 12 to 27, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Transitions is a new exhibition by Gennadiy Ivanov about climate change, which features work from him and three others artists: Helen Wells, Deanna Tyson and Andy Hornett.

There are more than 60 paintings, with some installations and performances too, and it an art-science project that also involved professors Trevor Davies and John Pomeroy.

The pair have just returned from a research trip in Canada and were joined by Mr Ivanov who was able to produce paintings in the field.

For more information about Mr Ivanov's work and the exhibition, visit gennadiyart.weebly.com

This weekend is your last chance to see Pirates Live! at the Hippodrome Circus. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

7. What: Pirates Live!

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: Until June 13, various times

Cost: Adults: £20-£25, concessions: £19 to £22, children: £14 to £15, call 01493 738877 to book and see all details at hippodromecircus.co.uk

Join Captain Jack Hawkseye and Pirate Johnny, played by family favourites Jack Jay and Johnny Mac, as they defend the port of Great Yarmouth against Evil Captain Blackeye, played by James Franklin, and his band of cut throat buccaneers.

They are joined by an amazing array of swashbuckling circus performers, dancing port dwellers and mysterious mermaids emerging from the historic Hippodrome water spectacular.

The show is performed to a socially distanced audience, with half of the building being consumed by the immersive pirates theming and set, including a 40-foot pirate galleon.