7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Published: 1:40 PM September 15, 2021

Norfolk produce will be celebrated at Feastival at The Forum in Norwich this summer - Credit: Anna Stevenson

From Feastival at The Forum to Out There Festival, here are some of the best things to do in Norfolk this weekend.

These are just some of the great events taking place across the county.

The Forum in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

1. Feastival at The Forum, Norwich

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: September 18-19, 10am-4pm

Price: Free

A feast for foodies takes place this weekend and it is part of Norfolk's Heritage Open Days programme, which runs until September 19 with hundreds of free events across the county.

The Feastival, which celebrates this year's Heritage Open Days theme of Edible England, will showcase Norfolk's food and drink producers with local traders, tasters, street food, live music and activities, including the chance to meet sheep and lambs.

Visit norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk to see the other events happening this weekend.

The H-Gang will perform at The Room live music night. - Credit: Gordon Woolcock

2. The Room, Gorleston

Where: Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

When: September 18, 7pm-11.45pm (show starts just after 8pm)

Price: £8 in advance, £10 on the door, the-room.biz

Popular live music night The Room, inspired by Later with Jools Holland, returns after a 19-month break due to the pandemic.

It promotes local talent and its last event in February saw a surprise performance from Brit award-winner Rag'n'Bone Man.

The creator and host of The Room, Howard Marshall, has invited eight acts to perform, which will include José McGill and The Vagaband, Little Red Kings and The H-Gang.

Orquesta De Malabares is billed as one of the highlights of 2021's Out There Festival. - Credit: supplied by Out There Arts

3. Out There Festival, Great Yarmouth

Where: Various locations in Great Yarmouth

When: September 17-19, various times

Price: Free, outtherearts.org.uk/out-there-festival

Out There Festival is a free celebration of circus and outdoor arts and in 2021 it will feature 42 artistic companies from nine nations.

The event, returning for its 13th year, will take place in locations across Great Yarmouth, including Marine Parade, St George's Park and The Drill House.



Highlights include circus acts Orquesta De Malabares, which features jugglers and a brass band, and 15feet6, with three acrobats battling each other and gravity.

The Old Buckenham Players are back with There Goes the Bride this weekend. - Credit: Supplied

4. Old Buckenham Players: There Goes the Bride, Old Buckenham

Where: Old Buckenham Village Hall, Abbey Road, Old Buckenham, NR17 1RH

When: September 16-18, 7.30pm

Price: £9, ticketsource.co.uk/oldbuckenhamplayers

The Old Buckenham Players are putting on a show again after a long absence due to Covid.

There Goes the Bride is a fiendishly clever farce that gets madder and funnier as it goes along.

Advertising executive Timothy Westerby hits his head on the morning of his daughter's wedding and awakes to find himself in the company of imaginary 1920s flapper girl, Polly Perkins.

It soon becomes clear no-one else can see or hear her and wedding preparations disintegrate into chaos as friends and family attempt to lead Timothy back to reality and his daughter down the aisle.

St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

5. Norwich Craft and Flea Market, Norwich

Where: St Andrew's Hall, St Andrew's Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: September 19, 10am-4pm (timed entry slots)

Price: £2.50, tickettailor.com/events/craftandflea, under-12s free

Local designers and makers will be on show this weekend as the touring Craft and Flea Market returns to Norwich.

Craft and Flea is a collection of independent makers, collectors, creators, designers, curators and small business heroes.

From illustrations to plants, there will be something for everyone and it is a good opportunity to start your Christmas shopping early.

A fundraising event is taking place in Watton this weekend. - Credit: Supplied

6. NR Charity Event, Watton

Where: NR Health and Fitness Club, 3-5 Hillier House, Norwich Road, Watton, IP25 6JX

When: September 18, 3pm-6pm

Price: Free entry, charge for activities to raise money

A charity fundraising event takes place in Watton this weekend to raise money for the owner Nathan's nephew Logan who needs selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery and intense physio to allow him to walk, which the NHS is unable to fund, with £60,000 the target.

There will be live music, a barbecue and bar, a bouncy castle, a bake sale, raffles, an eight-hour spin-a-thon and the chance to get revenge on gym staff with wet sponges.

The Norfolk Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair. - Credit: The Norfolk Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair

7. The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: September 19, 10am-3pm

Price: Adults £5 or £4 in advance via bumpandbeyond.co.uk, under-16s free

The county's largest baby and toddler show returns to the Norfolk Showground.

This family-orientated event covers everything from pregnancy to pre-school and will feature trusted suppliers, product testing, talks, demonstrations and taster sessions.

There will also be soft play, the chance to meet a princess and a food court, with free parking at the event.