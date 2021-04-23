7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Published: 8:30 AM April 23, 2021 Updated: 9:23 AM April 23, 2021

Junkyard Market in Norwich is one of the great events you can enjoy this weekend in Norfolk. - Credit: Chris Harvey

From a spring art fair to a street food market, there are plenty of great events happening in Norfolk this weekend.

The Spring Art Fair Weekend at West Acre Gallery. - Credit: Contributed

1. What: Spring Art Fair Weekend

Where: West Acre Gallery, Abbey Farm, River Road, West Acre, PE32 1UA

When: April 24 to 25, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

The Spring Art Fair Weekend offers affordable quality art, handmade gifts, homewares and cards created by local artists and makers.

There will also be workshops and demonstrations and a pop-up café, overlooking West Acre’s ancient priory ruins, will provide teas, coffees, cold drinks and tasty treats.

Woodland Lumiere at the Raveningham Centre. - Credit: Contributed

2. What: Woodland Lumiere 2021

Where: Raveningham Centre, Beccles Road, Raveningham, NR14 6NU

When: Until May 9, 7.30pm to 10pm

Cost: Pre-booking a slot essential, buy one £6 ticket to secure a spot then buy any extras when you arrive - adults: £6, under-18s: free, raveninghamsculpturetrail.com

Enjoy a twinkling walk through magical woods and gardens at twilight with art, music, poetry and film.

12 local artists were brought together by artist Sarah Cannell during the recent lockdown to create artworks for the first Woodland Lumiere at the site of the Raveningham Sculpture Trail in south Norfolk.

The project was funded by Creative Odyssey CIC, a community interest company creating arts projects in nature to inspire and soothe the soul.

Nanny Bill's is one of the street food vendors at Junkyard Market. - Credit: Chris Harvey

3. What: Junkyard Market

Where: Car park outside St Mary's Works (off Duke Street), Norwich, NR3 1QA

When: Fridays: 5pm to 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

Cost: Pre-book a free two-and-a-half hour slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk, refundable deposit £10 for tables of two or four or £20 for six

Popular street food event Junkyard Market is back by popular demand after sell-out events last summer and at Christmas.

The event features a mix of local food vendors and those from further afield, which this weekend includes Norwich-based Christophe's Crêpes and London burger joint Nanny Bill's, and all ordering is done on app.

The market also features bars inside shipping containers, with drinks including cocktails and fruity beers from London craft brewer Jubel, and refundable deposits have been introduced this time to prevent no-shows.

David Gibb stars in family show Rolling Down the Road as part of Norwich Theatre's RE-CHARGE season. - Credit: Contributed

4. What: Norwich Theatre's RE-CHARGE Season

Where: Online

When: Until June 6

Cost: All events subsidised or free, norwichtheatre.org

While you may not be able to take your seats in an auditorium just yet, you can enjoy live shows and activities from home as part of Norwich Theatre's digital season this spring.

The online events running this weekend are Rolling Down the Road, with singer-songwriter David Gibb, who is the driver of a bus powered by song, family movement session Sofa Dance and for adults there is May Contain Food, an immersive theatre piece available on demand.

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

5. What: Clued Up! Escape Rooms play at home and outdoor games

Where: Online

When: Anytime

Cost: £9.99 to £12.99, cluedupescapes.co.uk

Clued Up! Escape Rooms in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich will not reopen until May 17, but in the meantime it has four games you can print and play at home.

The games are called A.I, about artificial intelligence and robots taking over the world, Time Traveller, as you join a team of scientists testing a time machine, Globe, taking the latest airliner around the world solving puzzles, and Magical Mayhem, which involves making a potion.

There is also an outdoor escape game to be played around Norwich called Amazing Animals! and it explores the animal-themed history of the city.

L to R: Johnny Mac, Jack Jay and James Franklin - Credit: Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus

6. What: Pirates Online! - Hippodrome Circus

Where: Online

When: Streaming until May 1

Cost: £10, hippodromecircus.co.uk/pirates

Join Captain Jack Hawkseye and Pirate Johnny, played by family favourites Jack Jay and Johnny Mac, as they defend the port of Great Yarmouth to fend off Evil Captain Blackeye, played by James Franklin, and his band of cut throat buccaneers.

They are joined by an amazing array of swashbuckling circus performers, dancing port dwellers and mysterious mermaids emerging from the historic Hippodrome water spectacular.

This special edition of its popular Easter show was created, rehearsed and recorded behind closed doors.

Riders enjoying the Crazy Mouse rollercoaster at the Funderworld Theme Park at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

7. What: Funderworld

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: Until May 9, Monday to Friday: 4pm to 9pm, weekends 12pm to 9pm, bank holiday Monday (May 3): 12pm to 9pm

Cost: Children's rides: £7.99, children's and family rides: £12.99, thrill seeker (all rides including children's if accompanying a child): £15.99, ticketsource.co.uk/funderworld, free parking

The UK's largest mobile theme park is currently at the Norfolk Showground, with over 25 rides and attractions to enjoy.

The rides for thrill seekers include the rotating No Limits and Sky Swing, which is 60 metres high.

With each pass you get up to four hours unlimited riding and masks need to be worn.