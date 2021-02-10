News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Agency behind Netflix's The Dig casting Norfolk boys in new TV series 

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:36 PM February 10, 2021   
The casting agency behind Netflix's The Dig is looking for two boys with a Norfolk accent to star in a new TV series. 

The casting agency behind Netflix's The Dig is looking for two boys with a Norfolk accent to star in a new TV series. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A casting agency that has worked on major films such as Netflix's The Dig shot in Suffolk is looking for Norfolk boys to star in a new TV series.

Lucy Bevan Casting posted a flyer on social media saying that it is searching for two boys to play supporting roles in a ten-part TV series shooting from April 2021 in the UK.

While the company is unable to disclose what the show is called, in the accompanying tweet it says that it is for a major streaming service. 

The two characters are called Billy and Sammy, who are 11 and nine respectively, and they need to have a Norfolk or any other East Anglian accent.

It is good news for budding young actors as no previous experience is necessary for the roles.

Applicants need to be nine or over by April 2021 for licensing reasons and they must be native to East Anglia and UK-based. 

Applications must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian and for your child to be considered send their date of birth, current height, where you live and a recent photo in one email to Olivia at assistant.lucybevan@mac.com

Lucy Bevan Casting's other major projects include Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw and the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast. 

