9 car boot sales to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
You never know what you might find on a trip to a car boot sale.
From valuable antiques to childhood memorabilia, there is always lots to rummage through.
Here are nine car boot sales in Norfolk to visit in 2022.
1. Arminghall Car Boot Sale
Where: Old Stoke Road, Arminghall, Norwich, NR14 8SQ
When: Wednesdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays from 7.30am to 2pm between March and November
Arminghall is one of the biggest car boot sales in the region and regularly hosts up to 600 stalls.
It has been running since 1987 and is only a short distance from Norwich city centre.
2. Cherry Tree Car Boot
Where: Barsham Road, Fakenham, NR21 9QS
When: Sundays from 7am to 12pm between April and October
The Cheery Tree Car Boot is long-established and offers on-site parking, catering and toilet facilities.
Entry is 50p per car and stalls are £5 each.
3. Sprowston Car Boot Sale
Where: Wroxham Road, Norwich, NR7 8RN
When: Sundays from 5.30am, open all year round
The Sprowston car boot sale is located in the Sprowston Park and Ride car park and is open all year.
Pitches are £8 and there is catering and toilets on site.
4. Harford Car Boot Sale
Where: Park and Ride, Ipswich Road, Norwich, NR4 6US
When: Sundays from 5.30am all year round
The organisers behind the Sprowston car boot sale have recently taken over the running of the Harford car boot sale, which is located in the park and ride car park off Ipswich Road.
Pitches for the hard standing site are £8.
5. Rollesby Car Boot
Where: Rollesby Playing Fields, Main Road, NR29 5EJ
When: Saturdays from 8am
Rollesby Car Boot runs every Saturday during the season, with plenty of parking and hidden treasures to find.
Car pitches are £7 and vans are £8 and there is an indoor tea bar serving hot and cold drinks and a selection of hot rolls.
6. The 'Late One' Car Boot
Where: A140 Junction with Burgh Road, Aylsham, NR11 6AR
When: Every Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday, sellers from 7am and buyers from 11am, between April 2 and November 5
For people who don't like getting up early, this car boot is the one for you.
It is open for sellers from 7am but those looking to buy have to wait till 11am.
Pitches are £7 for a single space to £12 for double.
7. Julie's Car Boot Sale
Where: Market Road, Burgh Castle, NR31 9EN
When: Sundays from 6am between March and the end of September
This much-loved event on the east coast takes place every Sunday and it opens at 6am to both buyers and sellers.
Dogs are also welcome at the event.
8. Hoveton Car Boot Sale
Where: Hoveton Village Hall, Hoveton, NR12 8DU
When: Saturdays and Sundays starting April 9 until October, sellers from 7am, buyers from 9am
This car boot takes place outside the village hall, with sellers welcome from 7am and buyers from 9am.
Pitch fees for cars are £7 or £12 for vans and there are also light refreshments available from the community café to takeaway.
No dogs are allowed at this event.
9. Bradenham Car Boot
Where: Bradenham Football Club, Hale Road, West Bradenham, IP25 7RA
When: Wednesdays from 6am between March and October
This car boot sale near Dereham offers pitches for £5 and there is no need to book.
There are toilet facilities and caterers on site and the sale ends once the final seller has left the site.
These dates are all subject to change, depending on whether the conditions.