All the Norfolk car boot sales hoping to reopen in April

Published: 12:43 PM March 15, 2021

The Bradenham Car Boot Sale is one of the Norfolk ones returning in April as lockdown eases.

With outdoor attractions set to reopen on April 12 under the government's roadmap to end lockdown, the organisers of many Norfolk car boot sales have announced a spring return.

These are the car boots hoping to make a comeback in April:

1. Bradenham Car Boot

Where: Bradenham Football Club, Hale Road, West Bradenham, IP25 7RA

Return date: April 14

This car boot near Dereham runs on Wednesdays and it will hopefully be back in April, in compliance with government and local council guidelines.

Gates will open at 6am for sellers and buyers, with pitches from £5, free parking and refreshments.

2. Cherry Tree Car Boot Sale

Where: B1105 Wells Road, Fakenham, NR21 9QS

Return date: April 18

This popular Sunday event normally runs from March until October each year, with the opening date pushed back by a month due to lockdown, and it is open from 6.30am with pitches starting at £5.

Dogs are welcome, parking is 50p per vehicle and refreshments include ice creams.

3.Arminghall Car Boot

Where: Old Stoke Road, Norwich, NR14 8SQ

Return date: April 14

Established in 1987, Arminghall Car Boot is one of the biggest in the region and a great place to pick up a bargain.

It will run on Sundays, Wednesdays and on Bank Holiday Mondays until December, with sellers allowed to set-up between 5.30am and 8am and buyers arriving from 7.30am.

Pitch fees start at £8 for a car or small van and full social distancing guidance will be posted on its Facebook page in due course.

4. Julie's Car Boot Sale

Where: Market Road, Burgh Castle, NR31 9EN

Return date: April 18

This much-loved event on the east coast takes place every Sunday and it opens at 6am to both buyers and sellers.

When it reopened last summer, there were eight-metre pitches, which cost £8 each, to make sure sellers were socially distanced.

5. Harford Park and Ride Car Boot

Where: Sprowston Park and Ride, Wroxham Road, NR7 8RN

Return date: April 18

This car boot is moving to Sprowston Park and Ride temporarily while building work is completed at its normal site.

It takes place on Sundays and before coronavirus ran all year round, with pitch fees starting at £8 and gates open to all at 5am.

6. Rollesby Car Boot

Where: Rollesby Playing Fields, Main Road, NR29 5EJ

Return date: April 17

Rollesby Car Boot runs every Saturday during the season, with plenty of parking and hidden treasures to find.

Cars cost £6 and vans start at £8, with sellers welcome from 6.30am and buyers from 7.30am, and there are a range of hot and cold drinks and hot rolls available.

7. Cookie's Car Boot

Where: Cromer Road, Beeston Regis, NR26 8SQ

Return date: April 18

The Sunday car boot normally opens at 7am with free parking and runs from May until December, but this year it is set to start earlier.

Located on the north Norfolk coast, there are plenty of bargains to be had and pitch fees start at £6.

8. Sal's East Runton Car Boot

Where: Cromer Road, East Runton, NR27 9NH

Return Date: April 13

This car boot takes place off the coastal road between Sheringham and Cromer on Tuesdays and Saturdays, opposite Leaks Caravan Park, with refreshments to enjoy too.

The gates open at 7am and the event also raises money for local charities.

These dates are all subject to change, depending on whether the conditions for easing lockdown are met.

While the government's stay at home order is due to lift on March 29, people will still be encouraged to stay local.

Has a car boot sale been missed off this list that has announced its opening date? Email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk to get it added in.