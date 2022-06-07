Classic car day coming to airfield this weekend

The Bike & Car Meet is being hosted by the Skydive Diner at Beccles Airfield on June 12 - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

Marvel at classic cars and catch a glimpse of skydiving action at an event returning to an airfield this weekend.

The Bike & Car Meet is being hosted by the Skydive Diner at Beccles Airfield on Sunday, June 12, from 9am until 3pm.

It is only the third car and bike meet which has been held at the site.

The Bike & Car Meet is being hosted by the Skydive Diner at Beccles Airfield on June 12 - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

But after the event's success last year, organiser and skydive cameraman for UK Parachuting, Gareth Pepperell, says he is expecting hundreds to turn up.

The 30-year-old, from Kessingland, said: "It will be a great day out for families and car-enthusiasts to share their passion.

"We are hoping the sun is out and we are interested to see how many people turn up. It would be nice to have a couple of hundred cars."

Families will also be able to enjoy a food offering provided by the diner, including burgers and chips as well as an on-site pizza van.

The Bike & Car Meet is being hosted by the Skydive Diner at Beccles Airfield on June 12 - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

There will also be ongoing skydives nearby with planes taking off and landing at the airfield.

The event, which is only accessed by the B1127 entrance, is £5 to enter.

Classic and modified cars, as well as motorbikes, are welcome and the event is dog-friendly.