Canoeing on the Broads named top 'bucket list' activity in UK

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:22 AM July 8, 2022
Canoeing from Banks Boats on the River Ant, the company has reported a busy August, with number of people looking to hire canoes increasing. Picture: James Bass

Canoeing through the Norfolk Broads has been named one of the best things to do in the UK.

The Times made the claim in its 'bucket list' of must-do activities in the country.

And with the region's abundance of waterways, it is little wonder the pursuit has received this high praise.

The Times said: "The Norfolk Broads are the largest area of protected wetland in Britain: 116 square miles of ponds, bogs, rivers, streams and waterways, 125 miles of which are navigable.

"The traditional way to get around is aboard a flat-bottomed punt, but they’re tricky to master — canoes and kayaks are altogether easier to handle, and they’re a fun way to engage in some stealthy animal-spotting.

"Bring a pair of binoculars, as the birdwatching in the Broads is brilliant."

Looking for inspiration for where to launch your boat? Here are seven of the best locations for canoeing or kayaking in Norfolk. 

