9 of the best campsites on the Norfolk coast

From glamping in bell tents to a last-minute pitch for walkers, there are plenty of places to camp by the sea in Norfolk.

Here are nine of the best campsites to visit on the county's beautiful coast.

1. Long Beach

Long Beach camping is near Hemsby beach - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Where: Long Beach Estate, Hemsby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4JD

Price: A one night pitch for a two-person tent is £14.50

Long Beach is in Hemsby and has direct access to the beach.

The seaside village has multiple places to eat such as The Hollywood Diner, as well as arcades, mini-golf, karts, and a fun park.

2. Waxham Sands

Where: Warren farm, Waxham, NR29 4EJ

Price: A grass pitch with no electricity is £25 for two nights

This campsite is by the dunes and is just a stone's throw from where you can go seal spotting.

There is an on-site mini-golf, private woodland, and a play area.

Waxham Sands has a minimum two-night stay policy.

3. Wild Luxury

Wild Luxury in Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

Where: Drove Orchards, Hunstanton, PE36 6LS

Price: From £995 for seven nights for two to six people

If you fancy glamping this site has three camps and secluded luxury lodges that sleep up to 10 people.

Located next to Thornham, Wild Luxury has access to the beach via Old Harbour and Holme Dunes.

4. Diglea

Where: 32 Beach Rd, Snettisham, King's Lynn, PE31 7RA

Price: From £17 per night for a standard pitch

This campsite has a selection of pitches for caravans, motorhomes, and tents as well as beach hut cabins, cottages, and glamping.

Diglea is in Snettisham, just down the road from the beach and next door to the RSPB nature reserve.

5. Wiveton Hall

Wiveton Hall and Cafe.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where: Coast Rd, Holt, NR25 7TE

Price: Term time weekends from April to October from £315 for two nights

Located between Cley beach and Blakeney nature reserve, this estate has six bell tents.

Visitors can pick vegetables and berries in the farm garden, get lost in the maize maze, and eat at the award-winning cafe.

6. Norfolk Coast B&B Cottages and Camping

Where: 72 S Beach Rd, Heacham, King's Lynn, PE31 7BB

Price: From £18 per night for a hikers tent pitch

This site at Heacham, offers camping pitches for tents, campervans, caravans, and motorhomes as well as a few pre-pitched bell tents and shepherd's huts.

It is a three-minute walk to Heacham Beach and seven miles from the Sandringham Estate.

7. Deepdale Camping

Lots of options for staying at Deepdale - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Where: 1 Deepdale Granary, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8DD

Price: Small walkers pitch for £10.50 a night

Deepdale Camping at Deepdale Farm is set back from the beach between Brancaster and Burnham Market.

The site is quiet with a noise curfew and large groups are banned.

Deepdale would be perfect for someone looking to enjoy the nearby nature reserves.

8. Sandy Gulls

Where: 164B Cromer Rd, Mundesley, Norwich, NR11 8DF

Price: From £24 a night

Sat directly on a cliff-top with sea views, this site is adults-only and has a four-star rating from VisitEngland.

Sandy Gulls has basic facilities and is just over a mile from Mundesley.

9. West Runton Camping and Caravanning Club

West Runton beach, with lots of space to spread out! - Credit: Archant

Where: Holgate Ln, West Runton, Cromer, NR27 9NW

Price: From £9.95 per person per night in the low season

West Runton Camping has basic facilities, it is surrounded by trees and minutes from a wide sandy beach with rockpools.

The village is near Cromer, one of Norfolk's most popular seaside towns.