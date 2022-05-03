Test your survival skills at this bush craft open day

Inside Out Bushcraft and Adventure is inviting people to join them at its open day on Saturday, May 7 - Credit: Inside Out Bushcraft and Advneture

Looking for a new adventure?

A bush craft company in west Norfolk is inviting families to join them for an open day at its woodland camp near Tottenhill to try a host of activities.

Guests can try their hand at fire craft, making primitive tools, foraging and adventure activities at the event on Saturday, May 7.

There will be a lot of activities on offer at the woodland site near Downham Market - Credit: Inside Out Bushcraft and Adventure

Inside Out Bushcraft and Adventure provides outdoor experiences at its seven-acre woodland near Tottenhill and its smaller two-acre woodland near Downham Market.

Manager Sam Glencross said: "We can't wait to welcome new families and faces to Inside Out and our open days are easily one of our most enjoyable days in our calendar.

Inside Out Bushcraft and Adventure offers holiday camps throughout the major school holidays, as well as school trips and birthday parties all year round - Credit: Inside Out Bushcraft and Adventure

"There will be a chance to learn how to light fires using bush craft techniques, test your balance on the slackline and naturally we will have plenty of tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer.

"Everyone is welcome and spaces can be booked via our website or on social media."