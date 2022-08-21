Thousands head to huge craft fair as it returns after three years

Gallery

Thousands of people flocked to a village near the north Norfolk coast on Saturday for a much-anticipated fair.

The Burnham Market Craft Fair returned by popular demand with more than 100 stalls on the Greens.

The first event was held in 1976 and it has been held annually apart from in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

Carol Evans and John Martin of Cazcrafts with their stand at Burnham Market Craft Fair. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

The event, run by volunteers is a celebration of local creatives and the items on offer included original art, jewellery and pottery.

There was also a traditional hog roast and a Punch and Judy Show, which kept children entertained.

The event raises money for local causes each year, ranging from a community car scheme to the local primary school.

Children enjoying a Punch & Judy show at Burnham Market Craft Fair. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Linda Craig, one of the organisers, said: "Considering we have not done it since 2019 it was very well attended and an absolutely fabulous day.

"Last time we donated more than £9,000 to Burnham Market causes."

Dogs enjoying Burnham Market Craft Fair. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Textile artist Abigail Mill with her stand at Burnham Market Craft Fair. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Jayne Eglington of Woolly Comforts with with her stand at Burnham Market Craft Fair. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

A Punch & Judy show at Burnham Market Craft Fair. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Jeff Tidnam, joint owner of Ruby Pheasant, with their stand at Burnham Market Craft Fair. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Belynda Sharples with her stand at Burnham Market Craft Fair. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

