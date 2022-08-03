Popular north Norfolk craft fair back after two years with over 100 stalls

Things to do

The Burnham Market Craft Fair is back with over 100 stalls taking part.

The popular north Norfolk event is back on The Green to celebrate its 45th year after a two-year break.

There will be stalls selling a wide range of hand-crafted goods including baskets, cards, ceramics, glassware, jewellery, metalwork, photography, candles, sculptures, textiles and woodwork.

Food and drink stalls will be offering ice cream, fresh citron presse, a hog roast, fudge, and chilli products.

The surrounding restaurants, cafes and pubs will also be open.

The fair is entirely run by volunteers primarily as a community development fundraiser for local groups and causes.

These include the primary school, the nursery, Heritage House Day Care Centre, the village Community Car Scheme, the Scouts, the Bowls Club, community nurses and more.

The Burnham Market Craft Fair is taking place on Saturday, August 20, from 10am to 5pm.

Parking will be available at the Playing Field on Station Road or at the Pay and Display on North Street.