Popular north Norfolk craft fair back after two years with over 100 stalls
- Credit: Chris Bishop
The Burnham Market Craft Fair is back with over 100 stalls taking part.
The popular north Norfolk event is back on The Green to celebrate its 45th year after a two-year break.
There will be stalls selling a wide range of hand-crafted goods including baskets, cards, ceramics, glassware, jewellery, metalwork, photography, candles, sculptures, textiles and woodwork.
Food and drink stalls will be offering ice cream, fresh citron presse, a hog roast, fudge, and chilli products.
The surrounding restaurants, cafes and pubs will also be open.
The fair is entirely run by volunteers primarily as a community development fundraiser for local groups and causes.
These include the primary school, the nursery, Heritage House Day Care Centre, the village Community Car Scheme, the Scouts, the Bowls Club, community nurses and more.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over
- 2 'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site
- 3 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
- 4 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
- 5 Rampantly growing weeds force boats to abandon broad
- 6 Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing
- 7 Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'
- 8 Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library
- 9 'What I learned from my 12 days at overcrowded N&N'
- 10 Dual carriageway cycle time trials halted following death on A11
The Burnham Market Craft Fair is taking place on Saturday, August 20, from 10am to 5pm.
Parking will be available at the Playing Field on Station Road or at the Pay and Display on North Street.