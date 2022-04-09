Norfolk hotel launching bunkbed rooms for groups with outdoor tub

The Bunksuite rooms launch on May 1 at The Ffolkes. - Credit: The Ffolkes

From a night out with friends to a family staycation, a Norfolk hotel is building funky bunkbed rooms which even boast an outdoor bathtub.

The Ffolkes in Hillington, near King's Lynn, is launching two Bunksuite rooms on May 1, which are available to book now.

They are designed with sharing in mind and sleep up to six people, with scaffolding-style bunk beds for four and one double room.

Once guests head outside to the east terrace they will find their outdoor bathing tub.

Inside The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington. - Credit: Supplied

In the morning, they will tuck into an unlimited breakfast.

The latest development is part of ongoing expansion plans at The Ffolkes.

This will include a new Feast and Play building at the site with street food trader containers, a dedicated cocktail bar, nine-hole adventure golf and DJ booth.

It follows the success of its Street Feast event launched in December 2020 in response to the pandemic.