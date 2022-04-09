News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Norfolk hotel launching bunkbed rooms for groups with outdoor tub

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:56 AM April 9, 2022
The Bunksuite rooms launch on May 1 at The Ffolkes. 

The Bunksuite rooms launch on May 1 at The Ffolkes. - Credit: The Ffolkes

From a night out with friends to a family staycation, a Norfolk hotel is building funky bunkbed rooms which even boast an outdoor bathtub.

The Ffolkes in Hillington, near King's Lynn, is launching two Bunksuite rooms on May 1, which are available to book now.

They are designed with sharing in mind and sleep up to six people, with scaffolding-style bunk beds for four and one double room.

Once guests head outside to the east terrace they will find their outdoor bathing tub.

The Ffolkes pub and hotel has had a refurbishment as part of a six-month development project. 

Inside The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington. - Credit: Supplied

In the morning, they will tuck into an unlimited breakfast. 

The latest development is part of ongoing expansion plans at The Ffolkes.

This will include a new Feast and Play building at the site with street food trader containers, a dedicated cocktail bar, nine-hole adventure golf and DJ booth.

It follows the success of its Street Feast event launched in December 2020 in response to the pandemic. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

John Travolta - The Old Forge, Thursford

John Travolta says he 'loves Norfolk' after eating at seafood restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Norfolk Live News

Map reveals Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Blue Green Algae on the Broads in Norfolk

Building of hundreds of homes blocked amid water pollution fears

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Gary Bowgen, of Clifton Road, has been jailed for seven years and six months.

Norfolk Live News

Dad jailed for assaults on girlfriend which saw baby taken away

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon