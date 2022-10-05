Norfolk park launches bubble football matches

Football lovers will have a new place to play the bubble version of the beautiful game after it bounced its way on to a 3G football pitch at a Norfolk park.

The game, which can now be played at Kett's Park in Wymondham, sees competitors wear large inflatable bubbles, while attempting to dribble, tackle and beat the keeper just like in the real game.

Organisers say the game results in "much hilarity and memories that will keep players giggling for many months to come".

Kett's Park in a WymondhamPicture by: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Councillor Richard Elliott of South Norfolk Council, who run the park, said: “We are always trying to encourage people to get more active and this is such a fun way to pack in some exercise.

"Bubble football combines a whole lot of laughter with a good cardio workout too.”

Bubble football at Kett's Park - Credit: South Norfolk Council

The game is available weekdays and weekends for £85 an hour.

Sessions are five-a-side and there is a minimum height requirement of 1.4m.

For more information and to book call the South Norfolk Council Leisure Team on 01953 42346 or visit southnorfolkandbroadland.gov.uk/leisure/ketts-park-1.