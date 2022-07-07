News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rumoured setlist for Bryan Adams' concert at the Blickling Estate



Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:55 PM July 7, 2022
Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. 

Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour.

Grammy award-winning singer Bryan Adams is heading to the Blickling Estate this week and the setlist is packed with hits.

The platinum-selling artist will perform at the National Trust-run estate, near Aylsham, on Friday, July 8, and the gates open at 5pm.

He is coming to Norfolk on his So Happy It Hurts tour to celebrate the release of his 15th album, with support act Feeder. 

He is the first of two Canadian acts performing at Blickling this summer, with Michael Bublé there on Monday, July 11.

Thousands of people enjoying the late evening sunshine on the Blickling Hall estate waiting for the

Live music is back at the Blickling Estate this summer.

This is the rumoured setlist for Bryan Adams' Blickling show, which was the most recent one at Floors Castle in Scotland on Wednesday night.

1. Kick Ass
2. Can't Stop This Thing We Started
3. Somebody
4. Shine a Light
5. Heaven
6. It's Only Love
7. Please Forgive Me
8. Go Down Rockin'
9. You Belong to Me
10. I've Been Looking for You
11. The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You
12. Here I Am
13. When You're Gone
14. (Everything I Do) I Do It for You
15. Back to You
16. Kids Wanna Rock
17. Summer of '69
18. Cuts Like a Knife
19. So Happy It Hurts
20. Run to You
21. Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover)
22. Shine a Light (Reprise)
23. All for Love (Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting cover)

