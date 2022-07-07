Rumoured setlist for Bryan Adams' concert at the Blickling Estate

Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. - Credit: Supplied

Grammy award-winning singer Bryan Adams is heading to the Blickling Estate this week and the setlist is packed with hits.

The platinum-selling artist will perform at the National Trust-run estate, near Aylsham, on Friday, July 8, and the gates open at 5pm.

He is coming to Norfolk on his So Happy It Hurts tour to celebrate the release of his 15th album, with support act Feeder.

He is the first of two Canadian acts performing at Blickling this summer, with Michael Bublé there on Monday, July 11.

Live music is back at the Blickling Estate this summer. - Credit: Archant Norfolk Photographic

This is the rumoured setlist for Bryan Adams' Blickling show, which was the most recent one at Floors Castle in Scotland on Wednesday night.

1. Kick Ass

2. Can't Stop This Thing We Started

3. Somebody

4. Shine a Light

5. Heaven

6. It's Only Love

7. Please Forgive Me

8. Go Down Rockin'

9. You Belong to Me

10. I've Been Looking for You

11. The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You

12. Here I Am

13. When You're Gone

14. (Everything I Do) I Do It for You

15. Back to You

16. Kids Wanna Rock

17. Summer of '69

18. Cuts Like a Knife

19. So Happy It Hurts

20. Run to You

21. Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover)

22. Shine a Light (Reprise)

23. All for Love (Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting cover)