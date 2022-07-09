Bryan Adams showed fans that he is simply the best at Blickling

Review

Bryan Adams wowed the crowd at the Blickling Estate. - Credit: Supplied by Sonic PR

It might be 2022 but a beautiful Norfolk estate was thrust right back into the the summer of '69 for just one night.

Canadian Grammy award-winning singer Bryan Adams burst onto the stage at the Blickling Estate with a stunning set which really rolled back the years.

Adams revelled being centre stage again after Covid had brought the world to a stand still over the past couple of years or so.

Bryan Adams performed at the Blickling Estate on Friday night. - Credit: Supplied by Sonic PR

"We’re very, very happy to be back playing gigs again”, he told the thousands who had come to see him perform.

And so it showed - even if it had proved something of a task to get to see the Everything I Do I Do It For You singer.

That track famously spent 16 weeks at the top of the UK charts in the early 1990s and it felt as if it took almost as long to get to the gig itself.

Crowds enjoying Bryan Adams at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

It might have been more apt to have The Jam as opposed to Feeder on the bill so heavy was the traffic in the hour-or-so long queue from Aylsham.

But despite my disappointment at missing the band, known for tracks like Buck Rogers and Just the Way I'm Feeling, Bryan Adams more than made up for it.

The gig was part of his So Happy It Hurts tour to celebrate the release of his 15th album.

But of course the show included many older hits too, like the chart topping smash that cannot stop you thinking of Kevin Costner's Robin Hood.

There was also Summer of '69 - which took me right back to every great wedding reception I had ever been to - Can’t Stop This Thing We Started, The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You, When You’re Gone and the epic Run to You.

Concert goers ready to enjoy the Bryan Adams concert at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

And while Adams shone in the sumptuous late evening sun, so too did the crowd.

They danced their socks off and sung their hearts out - filling in words on classic Adams tracks like Heaven, Summer of '69 and Cuts Like a Knife.

But as well as being on point with his well-known and much loved songs, Adams also proved to be a bit of a joker too.

When introducing one of his earlier songs, It’s Only Love, he said: “Here’s a song I recorded when I was 24 with the great Tina Turner and tonight....she’s not here."

The crowd laughed and although Tina was not at Blickling, Bryan seemed to do his bit to show he was Simply the Best.