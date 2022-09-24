Broads named among UK's best hiking spots

The Broads are among the UK's best hiking spots - Credit: James Bass © 2009

A Norfolk national park has been named as one of the best hiking spots in the UK.

The Broads came ninth on Millets' list of areas for family-friendly walking.

The list was compiled through Tripadvisor reviews, length of walks, restaurants, average temperatures and the number of visitors.

According to Millets - an outdoor clothing company - 67pc of walks are less than 10km and there are 48 family-friendly campsites.

The Broads National Park has countless paths to follow with views of the waterways and its wildlife.

Some notable routes are Barton Broad, Reedham, Burgh Castle, Coltishall to Horstead and more with walks being mostly flat.

Many of the routes can also be cycled with bikes available for hire from lots of Broads-side villages.

Also featured on the list of the best hiking spots are Exmoor, New Forest, Wendover and Snowdonia.