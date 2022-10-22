An exhibition displaying the rich heritage of Norfolk’s print industry is about to go on display.

Volunteers from the Norwich Printing Museum have organised the event to display the history of the evolution of printing and the machinery used.

A spokesman said: “When mechanised printing was devised by Johannes Gutenburg in Germany in 1440 it was a world beater which remained much the same for 400 years.

“It was the coming of the digital age that changed the world of print forever, so it is worth taking a moment to reflect on how far we have come.”

The volunteers will be on hand at the exhibition to explain how the machines work while giving examples of the type of printing. Children will be able to try their hand at block printing.

The family-friendly exhibition will take place at Bridewell Alley Museum, in Norwich, on Tuesday, October 25, from 10am to 5pm.