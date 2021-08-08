'It's going to be lovely': Town's festival set to return this summer
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Fairground stalls, local performers and a scarecrow competition are set to entertain families at a town’s festival which is returning this summer.
Brandon Festival will be held on Saturday August 21 on Brandon Remembrance Playing Field.
The town crier will be performing the opening ceremony at 12pm and the event will finish at 8pm.
Throughout the day families can enjoy a variety of stalls, including charity, home-made produce and jewellery.
There will be performances from the Shoestring Theatre Company, dancers from Brandon Creative Forum and Casson & Friends, as well as local singers, the band Bristol Fashion and DJ Dynamix.
You may also want to watch:
For children, there will be hula hooping workshops, storytelling with Brandon Library and offerings from Summers Family Fun Fair.
This year the town’s tug-of-war competition will also return, whose reigning champion is Brandon Fire Brigade.
Most Read
- 1 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
- 2 Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year
- 3 Norwich's Disney store to close within days
- 4 Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land
- 5 Investigation into man's alleged Japanese restaurant concludes
- 6 Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend
- 7 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 8 Locals' fury at pet and horse crematorium plan
- 9 'People won't come' - fears city shake-up will put off visitors
- 10 Is it Banksy? Mystery as more graffiti appears in towns
The event has been organised by John Maxim, along with a small committee, with funds being donated to St Nicholas Hospice.
Sue Smith, Brandon Festival’s committee treasurer, said: “We have a theme each year and this year’s theme is front line.
“The scarecrows will be displayed in people’s shop windows and at front of the Church Institute. Judging will take place on the day and prizes will be given at 5pm."