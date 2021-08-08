'It's going to be lovely': Town's festival set to return this summer

Published: 9:05 AM August 8, 2021

Rain couldn't dampen spirits at Brandon Festival in 2019. Pictured is 1st Brandon Scouts plate smash. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Fairground stalls, local performers and a scarecrow competition are set to entertain families at a town’s festival which is returning this summer.

Brandon Festival will be held on Saturday August 21 on Brandon Remembrance Playing Field.

The town crier will be performing the opening ceremony at 12pm and the event will finish at 8pm.

Throughout the day families can enjoy a variety of stalls, including charity, home-made produce and jewellery.

There will be performances from the Shoestring Theatre Company, dancers from Brandon Creative Forum and Casson & Friends, as well as local singers, the band Bristol Fashion and DJ Dynamix.

For children, there will be hula hooping workshops, storytelling with Brandon Library and offerings from Summers Family Fun Fair.

This year the town’s tug-of-war competition will also return, whose reigning champion is Brandon Fire Brigade.

The event has been organised by John Maxim, along with a small committee, with funds being donated to St Nicholas Hospice.

Sue Smith, Brandon Festival’s committee treasurer, said: “We have a theme each year and this year’s theme is front line.

“The scarecrows will be displayed in people’s shop windows and at front of the Church Institute. Judging will take place on the day and prizes will be given at 5pm."

