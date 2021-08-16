Brancaster has one of the whitest beaches in the UK

Published: 11:09 AM August 16, 2021

Brancaster has one of the whitest beaches in the country, according to Parkdean Resorts.

A Norfolk beach has been named among the UK’s top 10 beaches with the whitest sand.

Brancaster has been highlighted in the report by Parkdean Resorts.

The holiday company analysed the sand shades of 50 different beaches and came up with a list of the top 10 with the whitest shade.

Brancaster has one of the whitest beaches in the country, according to Parkdean Resorts. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The top-ranking beach was Kynance Cove in Cornwall, followed by Appletree Bay in the Isles of Scilly and St Ives in Cornwall.

West Wittering was followed by Brancaster, situated between Hunstanton and Holkham on the Norfolk coast, at number eight.

Fistral Beach in Cornwall came in at number nine and Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland at number 10.

A spokesman from Parkdean Resorts said: “By analysing the shade of the UK’s top 50 beaches we were able to rank the beaches by their sand tone, helping us define the top UK beaches with the whitest sand - so you can find the staycation with your perfect shade of summer.”

Brancaster has one of the whitest beaches in the country, according to Parkdean Resorts. - Credit: Archant



