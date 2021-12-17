5 things to do in Norfolk on Boxing Day

The Hippodrome Circus Christmas Spectacular is one of many activities to do with the family this Boxing Day. - Credit: Contributed

Christmas doesn't only have to last one day.

After the initial excitement of opening presents and eating a Christmas dinner, many people like to get outside on Boxing Day.

Here are some options if you are thinking of going out for the day with the family.

1. Christmas Spectacular - Circus and Water Show

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: Boxing Day: 1.30pm and 5pm

Price: Adults: from £22, concessions (60+): from £19, children (14 and under): from £13, hippodromecircus.co.uk

The Hippodrome Circus is set to return with its last show of the year and is one of the biggest Christmas productions in Europe.

The show mixes the spirit of Christmas with the magic of circus, and will star Jack Jay, Ben Langley and an international cast of performers.

2. Dick Whittington and his Cat

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: Boxing Day: 2.30pm and 7pm

Price: From £18.50, norwichtheatre.org

Dick Whittington is a rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only his cat and a spotted handkerchief on a quest for fame and fortune.

There is an all-star cast at this year's panto, including The Bill's Graham Cole as Alderman Fitzwarren, comedian and actor Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat and Cutting It's Siân Reeves as Queen Rat.

3. Cromer Pier Christmas Show

Where: Cromer Pier Pavilion Theatre, Promenade, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9HE

When: Boxing Day: 2.30pm

Price: From £18.50

The Cromer Pier Christmas Show is a popular family event in Norfolk.

Considered to have something for everyone, the show will provide comedy, dance routines and musical performances.

Hosted by Olly Day, the Christmas show will see magician Taylor Morgan MMC, comic Jo Little and singers Rob McVeigh and Hayley Moss all perform this December 26.





4. Sea Palling Boxing Day Dip

Where: Beach Road, Sea Palling, Norwich, NR12 0AL

When: Boxing Day: 12pm

Price: Free

The Sea Palling Boxing Day Dip is set to return this year with all funds set to go towards the Let's Do It Anyway Charitable Trust New Year Wish.

The dip will take place at 12pm and registration on the beach will be held at the charity banner from 11am to 11:45am

No minimum sponsorship is required on the day, however, people can donate an amount of their choice after registering. For advance registration, email tonya@letsdoitanyway.com.

For more details about how to register, click here.





5. Jack and the Beanstalk

Where: Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RE

When: Boxing Day: 5pm

Cost: Standard: £12, under-16s: £8, sheringhamlittletheatre.com

Although the first showing of Jack and the Beanstalk is sold out, there are still tickets left to see the second performance at 5pm on Boxing Day.

The story follows Jack's journey from being trapped in the house with his mum, to rediscovering the outside world, adventure and romance.

There will be all the usual panto magic, music and comedy, but with a topical message to show people they can get out again and enjoy themselves.