Inflatable fun park opens in Norfolk with unlimited bouncing for families

Gallery

Families are jumping for joy as an inflatable fun park has opened in Norfolk with tickets selling fast.

Bounce Town is running outside Hoveton Village Hall from now until Sunday, August 21 with three-hour sessions from either 10am to 1pm or 2pm to 5pm.

It is aimed at children aged 12 and under and their families and tickets include unlimited bouncing on 16 inflatables.

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

This includes a circus fun zone, two giant slides, a fun run and a pirate ship.

Especially for under 5s there is a marquee with two miniature castle ball pits where they can enjoy soft play.

The event has been organised by Adam Coulton and Chris Clark who took over business Hyperactivities Bouncy Castle Hire during the pandemic.

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Adults can also go on most of the bouncy castles with their children and they need to supervise them at the event.

Children's entertainer Mark Abbott will be playing games and creating street dance routines and characters Scooby Doo, a Minion and Paw Patrol dog Marshall will make appearances across the weekend.

Carl's Bubble Mania will also be at the event with a bubble car and wands and the only thing that is an additional cost is face painting.

Mr Coulton said: "I ran an event here before and it is a lovely location.

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Chris Clare, Adam Coulton, Mark Tortice, Danny Parker and Kevin Warman. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

"The site is run by volunteers so it is nice to give back to the community and there has been lots of interest.

"This is a new event which you can bring children to for a few hours of inflatable fun which will tire them out."

The on-site café will be offering cakes, slushies, hot dogs, loaded fries, hot and cold drinks, children's lunchboxes and beer and wine for the adults, with benches at the site.

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Bounce Town follows the success of inflatable event Bounce into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston last December, which Mr Coulton said will return "bigger and better" this year.

Buy tickets at events.mhtickets.com which cost £5 for over 14s, £15 for children 14 and under and £10 for ages four and under (plus booking fee), with under 2s free.

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Lisa, Skla and Willow. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Adam Coulton and Chris Clark. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Bounce Town, Hoveton Village Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant



