News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Inflatable family fun park coming to Norfolk this summer

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:33 PM July 6, 2022
Updated: 5:20 PM July 6, 2022
Bounce Town is coming to Hoveton Village Hall this summer. 

Bounce Town is coming to Hoveton Village Hall this summer. - Credit: Hyperactivities Bouncy Castle Hire

Children will be jumping for joy this summer as an inflatable fun park is coming to Norfolk.

Bounce Town will be outside Hoveton Village Hall from Thursday, August 18 until Sunday, August 21 and families can book a three-hour slot either from 10am to 1pm or 2pm to 5pm.

Tickets include unlimited play with 14 inflatables at the site, including giant slides and a pirate ship.

There will be inflatable slides at Bounce Town. 

There will be inflatable slides at Bounce Town. - Credit: Hyperactivities Bouncy Castle Hire

Adults are also welcome to bounce with their children and there will be a snack shack with a range of treats.

A children's entertainer will be there and hair braiding and face painting will alternate across the event. 

It has been organised by Adam Coulton and Chris Clarke who own Hyperactivities Bouncy Castle Hire.

Jingles the Elf at Bounce Into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston.

Jingles the Elf at Bounce Into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

They are running the summer event after the success of Bounce Into Christmas last December at The Space in Sprowston.

Mr Coulton, who is also an events promoter, said: "We wanted to make a great value event where people can go on as much as they want - everyone will definitely sleep well that night." 

Buy tickets at events.mhtickets.com

Days Out Guide
Visit Norfolk
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Parlour café  and tearoom has opened for business at Abbey Farm in Binham, north Norfolk

Food and Drink

Café serving produce fresh from its farm opens in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Flames gripped a barn off the A149 at Thorpe Market in north Norfolk.

Video

Flames grip barn in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Damage to charity dinosaur trail T.rex sculpture DinAshore

GoGoDiscover

Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon