Inflatable family fun park coming to Norfolk this summer

Bounce Town is coming to Hoveton Village Hall this summer. - Credit: Hyperactivities Bouncy Castle Hire

Children will be jumping for joy this summer as an inflatable fun park is coming to Norfolk.

Bounce Town will be outside Hoveton Village Hall from Thursday, August 18 until Sunday, August 21 and families can book a three-hour slot either from 10am to 1pm or 2pm to 5pm.

Tickets include unlimited play with 14 inflatables at the site, including giant slides and a pirate ship.

There will be inflatable slides at Bounce Town. - Credit: Hyperactivities Bouncy Castle Hire

Adults are also welcome to bounce with their children and there will be a snack shack with a range of treats.

A children's entertainer will be there and hair braiding and face painting will alternate across the event.

It has been organised by Adam Coulton and Chris Clarke who own Hyperactivities Bouncy Castle Hire.

Jingles the Elf at Bounce Into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

They are running the summer event after the success of Bounce Into Christmas last December at The Space in Sprowston.

Mr Coulton, who is also an events promoter, said: "We wanted to make a great value event where people can go on as much as they want - everyone will definitely sleep well that night."

Buy tickets at events.mhtickets.com