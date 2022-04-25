Stunning private woodland at estate to open up for bluebell walks

Take a walk through a carpet of bluebells at a special event running at a Norfolk estate.

Ketteringham Hall, between Norwich and Wymondham, is opening up its private ancient oak woodland over the weekend of May 7 and 8 from 10.30am to 4pm.

There will be guided walks through the sea of bluebells, with visitors invited to donate to the Care for Life At Home Fund in association with the the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Support Group.

Ketteringham Hall is opening up its ancient oak woodland. - Credit: Ketteringham Hall

The fund was established by Marcus Hepworth in memory of Sarah Hepworth in 2007, with the aim of supporting palliative care in the home for complex cases.

Thanks to local volunteers and Easton College students, the woodland has been restored so that the bluebells can be enjoyed properly for the first time in 10 years.

Ketteringham Hall will be matching all donations and The Orangery Tea Room will provide an outdoor pop-up tea and coffee station, which will also offer tray bakes and sausage rolls.

Inside the tearoom will be breakfasts boards from 10am to 11.30am and afternoon teas from 12pm to 2.30pm, which you need to pre-book at orangerytearoom.co.uk