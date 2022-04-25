News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Stunning private woodland at estate to open up for bluebell walks

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:58 AM April 25, 2022
Bluebell walks are coming to Ketteringham Hall. 

Bluebell walks are coming to Ketteringham Hall. - Credit: Ketteringham Hall

Take a walk through a carpet of bluebells at a special event running at a Norfolk estate.

Ketteringham Hall, between Norwich and Wymondham, is opening up its private ancient oak woodland over the weekend of May 7 and 8 from 10.30am to 4pm. 

There will be guided walks through the sea of bluebells, with visitors invited to donate to the Care for Life At Home Fund in association with the the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Support Group.

Ketteringham Hall is opening up its ancient oak woodland. 

Ketteringham Hall is opening up its ancient oak woodland. - Credit: Ketteringham Hall

The fund was established by Marcus Hepworth in memory of Sarah Hepworth in 2007, with the aim of supporting palliative care in the home for complex cases. 

Thanks to local volunteers and Easton College students, the woodland has been restored so that the bluebells can be enjoyed properly for the first time in 10 years.

Ketteringham Hall will be matching all donations and The Orangery Tea Room will provide an outdoor pop-up tea and coffee station, which will also offer tray bakes and sausage rolls.

Inside the tearoom will be breakfasts boards from 10am to 11.30am and afternoon teas from 12pm to 2.30pm, which you need to pre-book at orangerytearoom.co.uk

Days Out Guide
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The afternoon tea at Sprowston Garden Centre is very popular. 

Food and Drink | Video

The garden centre near Norwich locals are flocking to for afternoon tea

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Busseys showroom in Dereham has closed and is set to be replaced by a Lidl supermarket

Car dealership closes ahead of anticipated supermarket move

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Britten Music Academy in Lowestoft.

'Like a prison' - School could be made to tear down new fence

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Nick Lee, pictured with his mother Annie Offer

Tragic death of paramedic prompts family to call for better support

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon