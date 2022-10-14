Garden centre to host Christmas market with Santa and inflatable snow globe

The Blofield Christmas Market is returning for 2022 to Norwich Camping and Leisure. - Credit: Norwich Camping and Leisure

A garden centre just a short drive from Norwich is going all out for the festive season with its largest Christmas department ever and events planned.

The Blofield Christmas Market will take place at Norwich Camping and Leisure over the weekend of December 3 and 4 and it will be open from 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The biggest Christmas department ever at Norwich Camping and Leisure. - Credit: Norwich Camping and Leisure

There is free entry and parking and there will be 35 festive stalls, the chance to meet Father Christmas, food and drink, decorations and an inflatable snow globe.

Then on Wednesday, November 30 from 4pm or 5pm, with the exact start time to be confirmed, until 8pm, will be a pop-up festive evening with Monzu Pizza Van and sweet treats from Bakeaholics and The Chocolate Bar Baker.

The Liquid Chocolate Bar offers a different range of desserts at each event. - Credit: The Chocolate Bar Baker

Father Christmas will also be there and at both events customers will be able to buy real and artificial trees.