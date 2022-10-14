Norfolk village announces return of spectacular fireworks display

Blakeney Parish Council is set to host its bonfire and fireworks event on Saturday, October 22 - Credit: Brad Damms

A north Norfolk village is set to host an eye-catching fireworks event next week.

Blakeney Parish Council will run its annual end of season bonfire and fireworks evening which will take place on Saturday, October 22, from 5pm by the Carnser car park at Blakeney Quayside.

Visitors to the event will be able to enjoy a BBQ, various attractions and ruby flames before the fireworks begin at 7.30pm.

The evening will also offer free parking to visitors at the village hall car park.

Blakeney's event benefits the community fund which local groups apply to each December for a grant.

While the event is free, visitors can choose to donate via collection boxes on the evening itself.