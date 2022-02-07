Video
9 of the best soft play areas to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
From zooming down slides to jumping into ball pits, your children are in for a fantastic day out at these soft play areas in Norfolk.
1. Play Stax, Gorleston
Where: 42-44 Longs Industrial Estate, England's Lane, Gorleston, NR31 6BE
This soft play area in Gorleston is a firm favourite with local families and boasts slides and lots of obstacles, with plenty of tables for parents to sit at.
2. The Wonder Wood, Watton
Where: 1 Hillier House, Norwich Road, Watton, IP25 6JX
Your little ones will be transported into a magical world as they make their way through the climbing frame forest, with laser tag and virtual reality experiences also available.
3. Crazy Club at Superbowl UK, Norwich
Where: Level 2, Castle Quarter, Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3DD
Make a day of it at Superbowl UK with a fun-filled soft play area, which you can also combine with laser tag for a party, tenpin bowling and arcade games.
4. Planet Zoom, Dereham
Where: Strikes Bowl, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF
The Planet Zoom soft play area is located inside the Strikes Bowl Centre, with plenty of obstacles for youngsters to tackle. There is also an arcade and tasty food options, including burgers, pizzas and nachos.
5. Hulabaloos, Wymondham
Great Expectations Business Park, Unit 3-5, London Road, Wymondham, NR18 9SJ
Another family favourite, Hulabaloos is an indoor and outdoor children's play and party centre and it even has a laser arena.
6. Jump Warehouse, Diss
Where: 11 Hopper Way, Diss, IP22 4GT
Jump Warehouse opened in May last year in the former home of Monsters in Diss. As well as soft play, there is a 34-bed trampoline court, sensory room and a café.
7. Funkys Roller Skating and Adventure Play, Old Catton
Where: Burton Road Business Park, Spar Road, Old Catton, NR6 6AX
Skate and play at Funkys, located just outside the city, with the soft play across three floors, giant tunnels, slides, zip wires and more.
8. Hyper, Horsford
Where: Unit 26, Horsbeck Industrial Estate, Horsbeck Way, Horsford, NR10 3SS
Hyper has a multi-level soft play area, featuring a 40ft wavy slide, with a separate toddler area and a disco room too.
9. Stomp, North Walsham
JR's, Tungate Road, North Walsham, NR28 0JQ
Stomp is the indoor and outdoor play area at JR's, a family activity centre which also features bowling and an American-style diner. Your children will be able to slide, climb and crawl and there is also a separate soft play area for younger ones.