9 of the best soft play areas to visit in Norfolk

Video

Jump Warehouse in Diss is one of Norfolk's best soft play areas. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

From zooming down slides to jumping into ball pits, your children are in for a fantastic day out at these soft play areas in Norfolk.

1. Play Stax, Gorleston

Where: 42-44 Longs Industrial Estate, England's Lane, Gorleston, NR31 6BE

This soft play area in Gorleston is a firm favourite with local families and boasts slides and lots of obstacles, with plenty of tables for parents to sit at.

2. The Wonder Wood, Watton

Where: 1 Hillier House, Norwich Road, Watton, IP25 6JX

Your little ones will be transported into a magical world as they make their way through the climbing frame forest, with laser tag and virtual reality experiences also available.

Crazy Club, the soft play centre at Superbowl UK in Norwich's Castle Quarter. - Credit: Archant

3. Crazy Club at Superbowl UK, Norwich

Where: Level 2, Castle Quarter, Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3DD

Make a day of it at Superbowl UK with a fun-filled soft play area, which you can also combine with laser tag for a party, tenpin bowling and arcade games.

4. Planet Zoom, Dereham

Where: Strikes Bowl, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF

The Planet Zoom soft play area is located inside the Strikes Bowl Centre, with plenty of obstacles for youngsters to tackle. There is also an arcade and tasty food options, including burgers, pizzas and nachos.

5. Hulabaloos, Wymondham

Great Expectations Business Park, Unit 3-5, London Road, Wymondham, NR18 9SJ

Another family favourite, Hulabaloos is an indoor and outdoor children's play and party centre and it even has a laser arena.

Families enjoying the slides at Jump Warehouse in Diss. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

6. Jump Warehouse, Diss

Where: 11 Hopper Way, Diss, IP22 4GT

Jump Warehouse opened in May last year in the former home of Monsters in Diss. As well as soft play, there is a 34-bed trampoline court, sensory room and a café.

7. Funkys Roller Skating and Adventure Play, Old Catton

Where: Burton Road Business Park, Spar Road, Old Catton, NR6 6AX

Skate and play at Funkys, located just outside the city, with the soft play across three floors, giant tunnels, slides, zip wires and more.

8. Hyper, Horsford

Where: Unit 26, Horsbeck Industrial Estate, Horsbeck Way, Horsford, NR10 3SS

Hyper has a multi-level soft play area, featuring a 40ft wavy slide, with a separate toddler area and a disco room too.

9. Stomp, North Walsham

JR's, Tungate Road, North Walsham, NR28 0JQ

Stomp is the indoor and outdoor play area at JR's, a family activity centre which also features bowling and an American-style diner. Your children will be able to slide, climb and crawl and there is also a separate soft play area for younger ones.