7 of the best places for an autumn walk in Norfolk

Head into the woods this autumn and see a canopy of orange and yellow in the trees above and feel the leaves crunching beneath your feet.

Here are some of the best places in Norfolk to head for a walk at this time of year.

Autumn colours in Sheringham Park. - Credit: Marion Green

1. Sheringham Park

This stunning park, run by the National Trust, is one of the finest examples of landscape designer Humphry Repton's work and you can soak up the autumn colours from the viewing tower.

There are three waymarked walking routes, ranging from one to five miles in length, and there is also a 1.5 mile sealed surface path suitable for wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

A visit to Blickling Hall & Gardens on a lovely Autumn Sunday afternoon. Picture by Alex Lyons - Credit: citizenside.com

2. Blickling Estate

Another popular National Trust spot in north Norfolk, walk around the lake at the Blickling Estate and see the Jacobean stately home with a backdrop of oranges and yellows.

You can also warm up with a coffee from the estate café or head to 17th-century pub The Bucks Arms for a tasty meal or pint.

Bacton Woods in the autumn sunshine. Picture: David Harper - Credit: david harper

3. Bacton Wood

Bacton Wood, located just east of North Walsham, is perfect for a day out exploring nature by foot or by bike.

There are more than 30 species of tree there, ranging from Douglas Fir to Sessile Oaks, so autumn is the perfect time to visit.

The ruins of the Roman fort at Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth. April 2016. Picture: James Bass

4. Angles Way - Great Yarmouth to Burgh Castle

There are a variety of circular, short and long walks available on the Angles Way and one of the most popular is the 4.5 mile linear route from Great Yarmouth to Burgh Castle.

It goes along the riverbank beside Breydon Water and you can see the map on the Norfolk County Council website.

Whitlingham Country Park. Photo : Steve Adams

5. Whitlingham Country Park

Located just a stone's throw from Norwich in Trowse, the most popular walk at the country park is a circular stroll around Whitlingham Great Broad, which takes around an hour.

There is also a lovely café with picnic benches outside, where you can get a coffee, cakes, sausage rolls and more.

Autumn at Holt Country Park.

6. Holt Country Park

Holt Country Park is set in 100 acres of mixed woodland and it is popular with dog walkers and wildlife enthusiasts.

There are waymarked trails and lots of things to look out for, including sculptures and carvings and a sensory garden.

Autumn in Lynford Arboretum and Thetford Forest - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2008

7. Lynford Arboretum

Located near Thetford, Lynford Arboretum boasts spectacular autumn colours at this time of year.

It is known for its variety of bird life and autumn fungi and is the perfect place to enjoy some peace and quiet, with three waymarked trails of varying lengths.