7 of the best campsites in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Clippesby Hall is one of the best campsites in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: Clippesby Hall

Norfolk is home to a wide variety of campsites, some of which are even award-winning.

Here are seven of the best in the county, according to Tripadvisor as of March 25, 2022.

1. Clippesby Hall

Where: Hall Road, Clippesby, Great Yarmouth NR29 3BL

This award-winning campsite is spread over eight large areas with the options for a more private pitch in woodland or one in an open space.

It is an AA five pennant site which means it is of a "extremely high standard".

2. Kelling Heath

Where: Weybourne Road, Holt NR25 7HW

There are a range of pitches at this site, from serviced to premium.

The site is just over a mile from the beach, making it the perfect spot for a seaside holiday.

3. Blue Skies Campsite

Where: Stiffkey Road, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1QB

Just 10 minutes from Wells quayside, this site has space for tents, touring caravans and motorhomes.

The coastal path is just three fields away for those wanting an adventure.

Pinewoods camping is next door to Holkham Nature Reserve - Credit: Danielle Booden

4. Pinewoods

Where: Beach Road, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1DR

This campsite is next to Holkham Nature Reserve, allowing visitors to enjoy the local wildlife.

Pinewoods is a touring park, open for motorhomes and caravans.

5. Woodhill Park

Where: Cromer Road, East Runton, NR27 9PX

This site on the cliffside in Runton has a range of accommodation from static caravans to tents.

It is also just down the road from Cromer, one of Norfolk's most popular seaside towns.

Woodhill is on the cliffside next to Runton beach - Credit: Archant

6. Pine Cones Caravan and Camping

Where: A149 Dersingham bypass, King's Lynn, PE31 6WL

This site has both hard-standing pitches as well as grassy areas.

Pine Cones is on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham beach and the Royal Estate at Sandringham.

7. Deer's Glade Caravan and Camping Park

Where: White Post Rd, Norwich, NR11 7HN

Near Alby with Thwaite, this campsite is close to the coast while still enjoying the best of Norfolk's countryside.

It has been awarded five stars by VisitEngland and has a gold David Bellamy Conservation Award.