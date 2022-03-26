7 of the best campsites in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor
- Credit: Clippesby Hall
Norfolk is home to a wide variety of campsites, some of which are even award-winning.
Here are seven of the best in the county, according to Tripadvisor as of March 25, 2022.
1. Clippesby Hall
Where: Hall Road, Clippesby, Great Yarmouth NR29 3BL
This award-winning campsite is spread over eight large areas with the options for a more private pitch in woodland or one in an open space.
It is an AA five pennant site which means it is of a "extremely high standard".
2. Kelling Heath
Where: Weybourne Road, Holt NR25 7HW
There are a range of pitches at this site, from serviced to premium.
The site is just over a mile from the beach, making it the perfect spot for a seaside holiday.
3. Blue Skies Campsite
Where: Stiffkey Road, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1QB
Just 10 minutes from Wells quayside, this site has space for tents, touring caravans and motorhomes.
The coastal path is just three fields away for those wanting an adventure.
4. Pinewoods
Where: Beach Road, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1DR
This campsite is next to Holkham Nature Reserve, allowing visitors to enjoy the local wildlife.
Pinewoods is a touring park, open for motorhomes and caravans.
5. Woodhill Park
Where: Cromer Road, East Runton, NR27 9PX
This site on the cliffside in Runton has a range of accommodation from static caravans to tents.
It is also just down the road from Cromer, one of Norfolk's most popular seaside towns.
6. Pine Cones Caravan and Camping
Where: A149 Dersingham bypass, King's Lynn, PE31 6WL
This site has both hard-standing pitches as well as grassy areas.
Pine Cones is on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham beach and the Royal Estate at Sandringham.
7. Deer's Glade Caravan and Camping Park
Where: White Post Rd, Norwich, NR11 7HN
Near Alby with Thwaite, this campsite is close to the coast while still enjoying the best of Norfolk's countryside.
It has been awarded five stars by VisitEngland and has a gold David Bellamy Conservation Award.