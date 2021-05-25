Published: 12:30 PM May 25, 2021

Norfolk’s bluebell woods are the envy of the land, and for weeks every year the county is a purple haze in April and May.

There’s something magical about visiting woodlands during the spring when everything begins to burst into life, and a walk through blooming bluebells is the perfect way to celebrate nature.

Bluebells at Blickling's Great Wood. Picture: Jon Walker - Credit: Jon Walker

8 of the best bluebell walks in Norfolk

1. Blickling Great Wood: A fragrant blue carpet for as far as the eye can see, the bluebells at Blickling are one of Norfolk’s natural wonders. Managed carefully by the Blickling Estate to ensure the right amount of light reaches the forest floor, the bluebells are absolutely beautiful and have been providing annual displays for centuries. In the 1930s, thousands of bulbs were also planted in Blickling’s formal gardens and can be seen on the tree-lined Temple Walk. But it is the medieval Great Wood which is most famous for bluebells, and it’s easy to spend hours following the scented, winding path through the endless swathes of blue. For details of how to find the Great Wood, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk

A blanket of Bluebells in full flower inside Foxley Wood. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

2. Foxley Wood: The largest ancient woodland in Norfolk is cared for by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust and provides one of the county’s most spectacular displays of bluebells. Mentioned in the Domesday Book, the wood is believed to be more than 6,000 years old and has been under the care of the NWT since 1988. During bluebell season, Foxley is covered with rivers of blue which stretch as far as the eye can see. A magical place, Foxley is open from 10am to 5pm every day other than Thursdays and can found off the Fakenham Road at NR20 4QR.

The gently arched stem of a bluebell - Credit: Archant

3. Lion Wood: On the outskirts of Norwich city centre in Thorpe Hamlet, Lion Wood comes alive in spring with the sound of birdsong over a carpet of bluebells and red campion. A County Wildlife Site managed by Norwich City Council, park along Cintra Road or Wellesley Avenue South if you are coming by car. Nearest postcode is NR1 4AE.

Bluebells in Norfolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

4. Pigney’s Wood: This Norfolk Wildlife Trust wood close to Knapton has swathes of bluebells in spring. Individually, bluebells are beautiful with their arching stems which bear delicate deep blue-purple bells, but together, when those single stems multiply to form a dreamy pool like a river, they are enchanting. It also boasts an impressive 450-year-old ancient oak tree 'the Old Oak'. The wood is at Hall Lane, Knapton, NR28 0SH.

5. Lower Wood, Ashwellthorpe: This ancient woodland is filled with bluebells in spring and you can also spot wild garlic, wood anemone and purple orchids. Three miles from Wymondham, access the wood from the centre of the village off The Street, there is a car park which is open from 9am to 5pm and access on foot is at all times.

6. Wayland Wood: The woodland made famous by the centuries-old tale of Babes in the Wood, this fairytale setting is also well-known for its stunning springtime bluebell display. Atmospheric and ancient, this beautiful wood dates to the 10th century and is a beautiful backdrop to splashes of blue. Wayland Wood is just outside Watton on the A1075 to Thetford, the Norfolk Wildlife Trust wood is signed and there is a circular walk to take.

Bluebells flourishing in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

7. Rosary Cemetery: A carpet of blue stands out against the grey of the headstones in the late 19th century Rosary Cemetery as bluebells spring up among the graves. One of Norwich’s hidden treasures, the cemetery is a quiet haven in the heart of the city where every headstone or memorial has a story to tell. Full of Victorian treasure and bluebell colonies in spring. The Rosary is on Rosary Road, Thorpe Hamlet, NR1 4DA.

Pathways through Norfolk bluebells - Credit: Richard Brunton

8. East Hills Woods: The woodland floor is carpeted with blue at Costessey’s East Hills Woods, a hilly stretch of woodland managed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on the valley edge of the River Tud. The Friends of the Tud group has carried out lots of work to clear encroaching brambles to protect the beautiful swathes of bluebells and this is a beautiful woodland with commanding views over the valley. The woods are off Longwater Lane in Old Costessey.























