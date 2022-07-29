Outdoor swimming pool gets new 'Spike Island' inflatable slide

Swimmers are in for a treat after an outdoor swimming pool launched a new inflatable slide suitable for all ages.

Visitors to Beccles Lido will get an opportunity to try out Spike Island for the first time on Friday, July 29, after staff were forced to pack away their usual inflatable due to a large rip.

Matt Day, general manager of the lido, said the team worked quickly to find a replacement and contacted aqua manufacturer Airspace Solutions in Wales to help solve the problem.

Spike Island launched on Friday (July 29) - Credit: Beccles Lido

He said: "Unfortunately a lot of people were disappointed so we didn't want to wait for it to be fixed.

"They sorted us out a substitute very quickly and we're very pleased to introduce Spike Island."

Spike Island is a smaller inflatable built not as high as the lido's usual version - making it ideal for younger children accompanied by their parents as well as those older too.

Spike Island will be available to try out for the rest of the summer - Credit: Beccles Lido

Mr Day hopes their usual inflatable will be fixed by Halesworth company Inflatesafe by next week.

He added: "We'll then keep the two together until the end of summer before we look to purchase a custom-built one next summer."