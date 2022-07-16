Town's lido announces summer timetable as heatwave strikes

A town's popular lido has announced their summer timetable for the months ahead.

With Suffolk sweltering in the heatwave, people can cool off at Beccles Lido, on Puddingmoor, with an increased capacity.

The timetable includes lane swimming every day until 10am and from 6pm each evening, with longer swim and fun sessions in between.

Families enjoying the heatwave at Beccles Lido. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While the booking system remains in place, walk ins will be allowed, although numbers will be limited on busy days.

Managing director Shaun Crowley said: “We have increased capacity at all sessions and we are doing our best to accommodate everyone who wants to swim, keep bookings for those who want to guarantee their place, and also allow walk ups.

"While we don't yet plan to return to pre-Covid capacity, we will be using our wristband system in very busy sessions for 40 minutes in the water and 20 minutes out, and we hope our visitors will agree it’s better to get in through the gates and swim most of the time than be stuck outside in a queue for hours."

For the summer holidays, the lido has also launched a junior membership plan at £60 to swim every day, either by booking or walk ins, although entry is subject to capacity.

From July 25, an aquacise class will take place every Monday at 6pm and Wednesday at 9am, while a new class for swimmers to improve their front crawl will be held on Tuesday evenings during August at 6pm.

General manager Matt Day said: "This is a class for swimmers who can swim at least a length front crawl, but would like to swim further, faster and more efficiently.

"It will be coached by Karen Rix, an accredited British Triathlon coach from Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club, but it’s not just for triathletes, it’s for anyone who wants to take their swimming to the next level.

"These classes can be booked online on our website from 22 July."

For a full timetable, and to book sessions or purchase memberships, go to: www.beccleslido.com.